Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Will 'Bridgerton' season 4 have the biggest twists so far? Here’s what the sneak peak reveals!

Benedict’s love story takes centre stage as Netflix unveils new characters, stunning sets, and a grand masquerade ball.

Will 'Bridgerton' season 4 have the biggest twists so far? Here’s what the sneak peak reveals!

A glimpse into Bridgerton Season 4: Romance, drama, and intrigue await in the highly anticipated new chapter

Instagram/bridgertonnetflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Netflix has given fans a tantalising glimpse into the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The sneak peek, shared on February 14, gives us behind-the-scenes moments and fresh footage from the new episodes, which are currently in production. The season will centre on Benedict Bridgerton played by Luke Thompson, the free-spirited second son of the Bridgerton family, as he navigates love and societal expectations. His story takes a dramatic turn when he encounters the enigmatic “Lady in Silver,” Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, at a lavish masquerade ball hosted by his mother.

The teaser also introduces three new characters: Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and her daughters, Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei), who are set to stir up the marriage market. Familiar faces will also return, including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton. Fans of Penelope and Colin will be pleased to see them back, with a still image hinting at their growing family.


- YouTubeyoutu.be

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about Lady Whistledown’s role this season, it does promise plenty of drama and romance. The season is inspired by Julia Quinn’s third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, which reimagines the classic Cinderella tale. Showrunner Jess Brownell has hinted at unexpected twists, and Luke Thompson has expressed excitement about the new direction for Benedict’s character, including his exploration of queerness, a departure from the books that showrunner Brownell previously stated allows Benedict to be "true to himself."

Benedict Bridgerton’s journey takes an unexpected turn—what surprises await in the new season?Instagram/bridgertonnetflix

The trailer also brings to us the show’s signature opulence, with elaborate costumes, stunning sets, and a decadent masquerade ball. Benedict and Sophie’s chemistry is palpable as they share moments of quiet intimacy and dance under the stars. Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel is also shown presiding over the season’s social scene, hinting at the grand spectacle to come.

One lingering question is whether Benedict’s journey of self-discovery, particularly regarding his sexuality, will continue. In Season 3, the show introduced a storyline in which he explored his queerness, something absent from the books. Fans are eager to see if the series will expand on this theme or take a different approach.


Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) prepares for another season of high society drama and intrigueInstagram/bridgertonnetflix

Another key mystery remains: when will Season 4 debut? Netflix has yet to announce a release date, though filming is expected to wrap up in April. Past seasons have taken anywhere from four to 14 months to premiere after production ends, so fans may need to wait a while longer.

In the meantime, the teaser has sparked excitement, giving us a taste of the romance, intrigue, and lavish storytelling that have made Bridgerton a global phenomenon. As the cast and crew continue their work, viewers can only speculate about the twists and turns that await in the ton. One thing is certain: the wait will be worth it!

behindthesceneslady whistledownluke thompsonnetflixpenelope and colinseason 4twists and turnsbridgerton

Related News

Angelina Jolie’s Oscar snub sparks feud rumours: Did Brad Pitt and Hollywood turn against her?
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s Oscar snub sparks feud rumours: Did Brad Pitt and Hollywood turn against her?

Another round of Indian deportees from US to arrive in Amritsar
News

Another round of Indian deportees from US to arrive in Amritsar

Why Trump believes Middle East peace plan will work
Column

Why Trump believes Middle East peace plan will work

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn: Are ageing stars hurting Bollywood’s future?
Column

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn: Are ageing stars hurting Bollywood’s future?

More For You

Rape of 13-yr-old: Case against Jay-Z and Diddy dismissed

The legal drama surrounding music moguls Jay-Z and Sean Combs takes a new turn as a high-profile lawsuit is dismissed

Getty Images

Rape of 13-yr-old: Case against Jay-Z and Diddy dismissed

A lawsuit accusing music moguls Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dismissed, according to court filings submitted in New York on Friday.

The anonymous plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, voluntarily withdrew the case, as confirmed by legal documents. The attorney handling the case, Tony Buzbee, who represents multiple clients alleging sexual misconduct against Combs, filed the dismissal. The court records indicate the case was dismissed "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled in its current form.

Jay-Z responds to the lawsuit’s dismissal, calling it a victory against baseless allegationsGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Best love triangles in Bollywood
Silsila

Best love triangles in Bollywood

BUILT on a foundation of romance, Bollywood has explored all kinds of love stories over the decades.

The most compelling, dramatic, and popular genre has been the love triangle, which has entertained millions since the black-and-white era.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ranbir Kapoor launches his lifestyle brand 'Arks' in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor launches ARKS- Premium sneaker collection, blending style, comfort, and his personal fashion journey.

Instagram/ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor launches his lifestyle brand 'Arks' in Mumbai


Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the fashion industry with his lifestyle brand, Arks. The brand’s flagship store, located at 201 Waterfield Road in Bandra, Mumbai, officially opened on February 15. A decade in the making, Arks focuses on premium footwear and wardrobe essentials, including tailored shirts, classic white T-shirts, and well-fitted trousers. Reflecting Kapoor’s signature style, the brand blends sophistication with a relaxed, everyday aesthetic inspired by his cinematic journey and personal fashion evolution.

Kapoor credits Mumbai, his hometown, as a key influence in shaping Arks . “I’ve travelled to many cities, but nothing matches Mumbai’s energy. This city teaches you to rise after every fall. It’s a part of my soul,” he said. The brand embodies this resilient and dynamic spirit, aiming to offer stylish yet comfortable pieces that resonate with urban lifestyles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey set to dazzle Brighton Pride 2025 with a show-stopping performance at Preston Park

Getty Images

Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride 2025: Iconic comeback set to break records

This summer, music legend Mariah Carey is set to light up the stage at Brighton Pride, marking her first UK performance since her 2019 Royal Albert Hall shows. Scheduled for August 2, 2025, at Preston Park, Carey’s highly anticipated appearance follows the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19. Known for her chart-topping hits like "Fantasy" and "Always Be My Baby," her performance is expected to draw massive crowds. Tickets go on sale February 20, and demand is expected to be high.

Paul Kemp, Brighton Pride’s Managing Director, shared his excitement, recalling the disappointment of 2020. “We’re thrilled to finally welcome Mariah this year,” Kemp said. “Pride is a celebration of love, diversity, and unity, and having a global icon like her headline makes this year’s event even more special.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are once again at the centre of divorce rumours, this time following a series of controversies surrounding Ye. Reports suggest that the couple’s relationship has been strained due to Ye’s recent actions, including allegations of antisemitism and the backlash from selling swastika-themed merchandise.

Sources claim that Censori, 30, reached a breaking point, unwilling to be associated with Ye’s controversies any longer. The tension reportedly escalated after Censori’s near-nude appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which drew widespread criticism. While Ye defended her bold outfit, calling her “smart, talented, brave, and hot,” the incident allegedly deepened the rift between them.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc