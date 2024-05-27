‘Bridgerton 3’: Charithra Chandran on why her character didn’t appear in new season

When Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton returned for its third season, fans eagerly anticipated the latest romantic escapades and societal intrigues of the Bridgerton family and their peers. However, one noticeable absence was Charithra Chandran‘s character, Edwina Sharma, who had played a significant role in the second season. Recently, Chandran opened up about why Edwina did not return, shedding light on the creative decisions behind her character’s journey.

Chandran’s portrayal of Edwina Sharma in the second season captivated audiences with her grace, vulnerability, and the complex dynamics between her, her sister Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley), and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Edwina’s storyline, which revolved around a complicated love triangle, culminated in her stepping back to allow her sister and Anthony to embrace their true feelings for each other.

In an interview with the Indian Express in 2022, Chandran reflected on Edwina’s character, saying starring in Bridgerton “is absolutely a burden and a blessing. I think it’s about picking diverse roles that are really different from it and building out a career that doesn’t rely too much on the flagship show that launched me. But I’m so grateful for it. It was such a wonderful experience and I have great things to say about it.” She added, “I’m not on set for season 3. I’m doing another film. It hasn’t been announced yet. It’s really exciting!”

Over the past one and a half years, she has announced many projects, including producing a reality show based on the Kama Sutra. She is also set to star in Arzu, a drama based on the novel of the same name, as a young Indian heiress who leaves Mumbai for New York City. She also starred in the film How To Date Billy Walsh, which premiered on Prime Video last month.

The actress was aware that the success that came with Bridgerton could be fleeting. “I’ve potentially had the biggest success, in my professional life, in the second thing I’ve ever done,” Chandran said in an interview.

She continued, “I’m not saying I’ll never do anything grander than Bridgerton. I hope that’s not the case – and I have big ambitions. It’s just rather bizarre that it was the beginning of my career. I think it has really warped my sense of achievement.”