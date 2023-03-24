Website Logo
Bombay Jayashri Ramnath stable after health setback amid tour in UK

Bombay Jayashri (Photo credit: Eastern Eye Archives)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath suffered a “health setback” in the UK, her spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the statement posted on the renowned singer’s Instagram Stories, Jayashri Ramnath, who is in the country for a music tour, received “timely medical intervention” from the National Health Service (NHS) and is currently “stable”.

“Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She received timely medical intervention thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artistes.

“She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days,” the statement read.

The Padma Shri-awardee’s family requested privacy and urged her fans to ignore the “messages circulating on social media platforms”.

“Bombay Jayashri’s family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course. Requesting all to ignore messages circulating on social media platforms Thank you for your support,” the statement concluded.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include “Partha Mudhal” from the 2006 Tamil movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, “Yaaro Manathile” from 2008’s Dhaam Dhoom, “Zara Zara Behakta Hain” from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and “Pi’s Lullaby” from Ang Lee’s film Life of Pi.

Eastern Eye

