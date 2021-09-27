Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

TOP LISTS

Bollywood ready to bounce back; theatrical release dates of multiple films announced

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Currently, theatres in India are functioning in a few states. But, cinemas in Maharashtra are shut. On Saturday (25), Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, announced that the theatres in the state will reopen from 22nd October 2021.

After the announcement, Rohit Shetty quickly revealed that his movie Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will release on Diwali.

But, on Sunday (26), the release dates of multiple films were announced. So, here’s the list of movies that are all set to release this year and next year.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (19th November 2021)

YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari will hit the big screens on 19th November 2021. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli.

Satyameva Jayate 2 (26th November 2021)

A few days ago, while talking to us producer Nikkhil Advani had revealed that they are waiting for theatres to reopen 100 percent, and then only they will release Satyameva Jayate 2. Well now, the makers have announced the release date and the movie will release in theatres on 26th November 2021.

Tadap (3rd December 2021)

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap. The movie was slated to release this month, but it will now release on 3rd December 2021. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (10th December 2021)

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will release in theatres on 10th December 2021. Moviegoers are excited to watch the fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Vaani on the big screen.

83 (24th December 2021)

Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others will hit the big screens on 24th December 2021. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.

Jersey (31st December 2021)

We will end the year with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film, which was slated to release on Diwali this year, has been postponed to 31st December 2021.

Prithviraj (21st January 2022)

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s magnum opus Prithviraj will release in theatres on 21st January 2022. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Laal Singh Chaddha (Valentine’s Day 2022)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Christmas this year. But, it has now been postponed to Valentine’s Day 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (25th February 2022)

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be hitting the big screens on 25th February 2022. The first look poster has already created a good buzz and we are sure moviegoers are excited about the film.

Bachchan Pandey (4th March 2022)

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi starrer Bachchan Pandey will release in theatres on 4th March 2022. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji.

Shamshera (18th March 2022)

Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt will release on 18th March 2022. The movie, which is produced by Aditya Chopra, is a period action drama.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (25th March 2022)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani starrer was slated to release in November this year, but it will now release on 25th March 2022.

Mayday (29th April 2022)

Mayday has a very interesting star cast. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is directed by Devgn and it will release on 29th April 2022.

Heropanti 2 (6th May 2022)

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti. He will now be seen in the sequel to the film titled Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Raksha Bandhan (11th August 2022)

In the next one year, Akshay Kumar will be having four releases and one of them will be Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. The movie, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, will release on 11th August 2022.

Well, in the coming days, we can expect the release dates of more films to be announced.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhramam, Amazon Prime Video announces its new line-up
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Songs of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she stole our hearts with her…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Ayushmann Khurrana
TOP LISTS
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Famous songs of the late veteran actor
TOP LISTS
Movies and web series to look forward to in September 2021
TOP LISTS
Janmashtami 2021: 5 Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist this festive season
TOP LISTS
Television actors who are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 10 performances of Saif Ali Khan
TOP LISTS
From Border to Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5 war films to binge-watch on…
TOP LISTS
Biopics on freedom fighters that you can binge-watch on Independence Day
TOP LISTS
5 films where Manoj Bajpayee stole the show as a Police Officer
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 upcoming movies of Jacqueline Fernandez her fans are excited for
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer…
Cyclone Gulab: Two reported dead in eastern India
England allrounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests
Bollywood ready to bounce back; theatrical release dates of multiple…
The History Corridor: How Noor Inayat Khan helped in Britain’s…
Hatha Yoga: Building a different kind of toughness