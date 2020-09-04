Bobby Deol: I believe that I am starting from scratch

Bobby Deol has been in the industry for the past 25 years. He has seen a lot of ups and downs, but moviegoers have loved him in films like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and others.

The actor is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the web series Aashram in which he plays the role of a fake Godmen. We recently interacted with Bobby and while talking to us he stated that he feels that he is starting his career from scratch.

When we asked him if he was hesitant to take up the role in Aashram as it is something totally different from his image, Bobby said, “I believe that I am starting from scratch because the new generation hasn’t seen so much of my work, and this makes it even better for me as consciously I am trying to do different characters. It is a deliberate attempt from my side that when I listen to scripts, I look for characters that are different from my image and personality. Obviously, it’s challenging because you are going outside your comfort zone. Every actor has a comfort zone. When someone works in the industry they would think that with Bobby Deol we can only make a certain kind of film, so as an actor you also start feeling that I should keep on doing such roles.”

“So here (in Aashram) I got this opportunity, something that I wanted. I wanted to work with Prakash Jha for the past 25 years. I had met him during the dubbing of Gupt, and he had told me ‘handsome boy, we will work one day together’. Then in between, there were talks, but it didn’t happen. So, when he narrated the idea and storyline and told me that I have to play this character, for some time even I was surprised that he thought about me for this character. He has so much faith in me as an actor. Also, I was happy that I was looking for different types of characters, and here it is being given to me. I was definitely nervous, but that brings the best out of me, the nervous energy because that’s challenging. Hopefully, the next 25 years or more, I just want to do different kinds of roles and characters,” the actor added.

Aashram is currently being streamed on MX Player.

A couple of weeks ago, Bobby also had a release on Netflix titled Class of 83. It’s a Netflix original film which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie has also received a great response and everyone has loved the actor’s performance in it.