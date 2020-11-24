Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of singer Papon

Murtuza Iqbal







Papon is one of the most famous singers in Bollywood. He is mainly known for his romantic and soulful songs.

Today, Papon celebrates his 45th birthday. So, let’s look at the list of top five songs of the singer…

Kyon







Kyon from the film Barfi was a beautiful track. It was composed by Pritam and sung by Papon. Before Kyon, Papon had sung a few songs, but it was this track that got him in the limelight.

Humnava







Hamari Adhuri Kahani starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the music of the film was loved by one and all. The track Humnava was sung by Papon and his voice was perfect in it.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage







The list would have been incomplete without the song Moh Mog Ke Dhaage. It is undoubtedly one of the most romantic songs in Bollywood. Papon’s voice was simply wonderful in it and he won multiple awards for it. It is clearly one of his best tracks.

Bulleya

Next, we have Bulleya on the list from the movie Sultan. Vishal-Shekhar’s music was amazing in the song, but Papon took the track a notch higher with his fantastic voice.

Chaav Laaga

Last on the list we have Chaav Laga from Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s cute chemistry was surely the highlight of the song, and Papon’s voice perfectly suited the track.





