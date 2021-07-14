Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Biopic on Sourav Ganguly in the works; Ranbir Kapoor in consideration to lead cast

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Former Indian Cricket team captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that a biopic chronicling his eventful cricketing career is in the works. To be produced by a leading banner, the upcoming project will be made in Hindi.

Ganguly confirmed the news during a conversation with News18. “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything,” he said.

Reportedly, the team is currently working on the script and they have met the legendary cricketer several times as part of the research. The film, set to be mounted on a huge scale, will capture his entire journey from becoming one of the most successful cricketers in the world to holding the position of the BCCI president.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor is in consideration to play Ganguli on celluloid. The actor has earlier played Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju (2018). Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was one of the highest-grossing films of that year winning widespread critical acclaim. Besides Kapoor, two more actors are in the running to bag the titular role.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Ganguly added a number of memorable wins to his credit as a captain to the Indian cricket team. More details on the director, cast and crew of his biopic are expected to be out soon. Before him, Bollywood has produced biopics on such cricketing stars as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Mohammad Azharuddin (Azhar), and Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin: A Billion Dreams)

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

