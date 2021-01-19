Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to resume production in July

By: Mohnish Singh







When India went into a complete lockdown in March 2020 in an attempt to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, several ongoing films had to halt their shoot then and there. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of them.

However, while several filmmakers resumed production on their pending projects right after the government eased off lockdown restrictions, Anees Bazmee decided to wait for some time. But the filmmaker is yet to go on floors with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in important roles.

The latest we hear that the team did not go ahead with the shoot because they are still waiting for Tabu’s dates to free up again in order to continue shooting. Since Tabu is an actor par excellence and adds a lot of weightage to any project she stars in, the makers do not want to replace her and are ready to wait for her.







A source informs a leading Indian publication, “Due to the date issues, Tabu was in the process of exiting the project. However, the makers are keen to retain her and are reworking the schedule to accommodate her.”

The source goes on to add, “The shoot, which was to commence later this month, followed by a short stint in Lucknow, has now been tentatively pushed to July 2021. The new dates will be finalised soon.”

As the title suggests itself, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in important roles. While the original was directed by Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee is calling the shots for the sequel. The sequel is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under his production house T-Series Films.







