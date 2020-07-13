Bhagyashree to play Jayalalithaa’s mother in multilingual biopic Thalaivi

Starring National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi is one of the most awaited biopics of 2020. Being made in multiple languages, the movie also stars Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) fame Bhagyashree who will be making her big comeback on celluloid after a huge gap.

According to reports, Bhagyashree will be seen essaying an integral part in the forthcoming biopic. “Bhagyashree will play the character of Jayalalithaa’s mother Vedha, who was christened Sapna when she decided to act in movies. Thalaivi’s mother has an extremely emotional and important role to play in her life. Not many people know about their bonding and much is not in the public domain about who she was and how she was. So, this is an episode of her life that the filmmakers are focusing on,” a source in the know informs an online publication.

The source goes on to add, “Thalaivi traces Jayalalithaa’s journey from her childhood to her becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She was extremely attached to her mother and it is sad that her mother passed away at a very young age.”

When the same publication had earlier asked Bhagyashree about her character in Thalaivi, the actress chose not to reveal anything. However, she did mention that it is a beautiful part. “I cannot reveal what my role is right now. But it is a beautiful role and when they approached me for it, I loved it and immediately said yes to it. Kangana is a fantastic actress and I remember her joking about me leaving movies and why I should have never left. She is such a great performer and a person that she adds to her co-star’s performance as well. I cannot wait to go back to the sets again.”