Balaji Telefilms to resume shootings of three popular shows from June 26

Buzz has it that Balaji Telefilms, led by Ekta Kapoor, is gearing up to resume filming of their three most popular soaps from 26th June after the Coronavirus shutdown. The three shows include Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. The leading production house is committed to following the necessary guidelines which have been laid down by the government of Maharashtra.

A source close to the industry informs an entertainment portal, “When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its actors and crew.”

Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 are hugely popular on ZEE TV, Star Plus and Colors respectively. If Balaji Telefilms is indeed gearing up to start filming three shows, to begin with, fans should rejoice as they will get to see fresh episodes after a really long time.

After Balaji Telefilms, several other production houses are also expected to follow suit and get production up and running by July or August. Looks like it is just a matter of time before the audience gets to binge-watch all their favourite shows once again. However, television shows with live studio audiences could start filming not before the end of the year, if sources are to be believed.

