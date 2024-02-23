  • Friday, February 23, 2024
To come back to Bollywood with ‘Shaitaan’ is very special, says Jyotika

The film is set to release on March 8 in theatres.

Jyotika

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Jyotika on Thursday said she is thrilled to have made a comeback to Hindi cinema after over two decades with Shaitaan.

The South star made her acting debut with the 1998 Hindi film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, and went on to become one of the most loved female actors in Tamil cinema.

Some of her notable performances include Chandramukhi, Raatchashi, Kushi, 36 Vayathinile, and Kaathal – The Core, among others.

Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller, which is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers on a sinister journey with elements of black magic.

The actor said she was waiting for a “special” opportunity to do a movie in Hindi-language.

“I am doing this film after 25 years. I got very busy in South… (I) was waiting for something very special. I think at this stage of your career, you want to do different work. This was very challenging,” she said.

Jyotika praised co-star Devgn as someone who is “very giving”.

“The biggest surprise for me was Ajay Devgn and the way he conducted himself throughout the shoot. I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all the actors down south. My last film was with Mammootty and now Ajay.

“When I do my film in South, no one gives space in the poster. It’s been a pleasure to watch Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are the real stalwarts of cinema,” the actor told reporters in Mumbai at the trailer launch of Shaitaan.

The film features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn’s wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film, Vash, also features in the remake.

