‘I’m more than just Suriya’s wife’: Jyotika on fighting everyday sexism

Despite being one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Jyotika still finds herself battling an issue that countless women faceeveryday, casual sexism! In a recent interview, she candidly shared how, even after decades in the industry, her identity is often reduced to being "Suriya’s wife" rather than a celebrated actor in her own right.

In an interview, Jyotika spoke about how these biases manifest in everyday situations. For instance, when she expresses gratitude for her marriage to Suriya, people often respond by praising him as a great person. However, when Suriya acknowledges her as a wonderful partner, the focus shifts to how kind he is for appreciating his wife. This double standard, she explained, is just one example of the casual sexism she encounters regularly. Even in mundane scenarios, like purchasing a car, she notices how people expect someone else, usually a man, to take charge of handling the features or making decisions.

Jyotika and Suriya: A Power Couple Instagram/jyotika

These microaggressions may seem minor, but they reflect a larger societal pattern where women no matter how accomplished are often viewed through the lens of the men in their lives. Jyotika admitted that such experiences can often lead to an identity crisis, where women feel the constant need to assert their independence. This struggle, she revealed, has influenced her career choices, driving her to take on challenging roles and create her own space in the industry.

While Jyotika and Suriya who first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) have both built stellar careers, his stardom has often overshadowed her journey. However, she has consistently defied expectations, transitioning seamlessly between mainstream cinema and OTT platforms, proving that her talent is not confined to a single space.

Her upcoming Netflix series, Dabba Cartel, is expected to be an interesting project starring alongside Shabana Azmi and Nimisha Sajayan, and Jyotika plays a housewife who re-enters the workforce in an unconventional way. An arc that mirrors her own life, having stepped away from films at her peak to focus on family before making a strong comeback.









Jyotika’s revelations are a reminder that sexism doesn’t always announce itself loudly, it often lurks in everyday interactions, subtly reinforcing gender hierarchies. Even for women who "have it all", success, fame, and family, recognition on their own terms remains an uphill battle. But with every role she takes and every barrier she pushes against, Jyotika continues to rewrite that narrative.