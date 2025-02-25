Skip to content
‘I’m more than just Suriya’s wife’: Jyotika on fighting everyday sexism

The actress opens up about everyday biases, double standards in marriage, and reclaiming her identity in the film industry.

Jyotika

The Actress opens up about casual sexism in the industry

Instagram/jyotika
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Despite being one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Jyotika still finds herself battling an issue that countless women faceeveryday, casual sexism! In a recent interview, she candidly shared how, even after decades in the industry, her identity is often reduced to being "Suriya’s wife" rather than a celebrated actor in her own right.

In an interview, Jyotika spoke about how these biases manifest in everyday situations. For instance, when she expresses gratitude for her marriage to Suriya, people often respond by praising him as a great person. However, when Suriya acknowledges her as a wonderful partner, the focus shifts to how kind he is for appreciating his wife. This double standard, she explained, is just one example of the casual sexism she encounters regularly. Even in mundane scenarios, like purchasing a car, she notices how people expect someone else, usually a man, to take charge of handling the features or making decisions.

Jyotika and SuriyaJyotika and Suriya: A Power CoupleInstagram/jyotika

These microaggressions may seem minor, but they reflect a larger societal pattern where women no matter how accomplished are often viewed through the lens of the men in their lives. Jyotika admitted that such experiences can often lead to an identity crisis, where women feel the constant need to assert their independence. This struggle, she revealed, has influenced her career choices, driving her to take on challenging roles and create her own space in the industry.

While Jyotika and Suriya who first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) have both built stellar careers, his stardom has often overshadowed her journey. However, she has consistently defied expectations, transitioning seamlessly between mainstream cinema and OTT platforms, proving that her talent is not confined to a single space.

Her upcoming Netflix series, Dabba Cartel, is expected to be an interesting project starring alongside Shabana Azmi and Nimisha Sajayan, and Jyotika plays a housewife who re-enters the workforce in an unconventional way. An arc that mirrors her own life, having stepped away from films at her peak to focus on family before making a strong comeback.



Jyotika’s revelations are a reminder that sexism doesn’t always announce itself loudly, it often lurks in everyday interactions, subtly reinforcing gender hierarchies. Even for women who "have it all", success, fame, and family, recognition on their own terms remains an uphill battle. But with every role she takes and every barrier she pushes against, Jyotika continues to rewrite that narrative.

casual sexismdabba carteldouble standardfamegender hierarchiesindependenceindian cinemasuriyajyotika

Sajjan Kumar
News

Indian court sentences ex-MP Sajjan Kumar to life in anti-Sikh riots case

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027
Featured

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

girls will be girls

Girls Will Be Girls" team celebrates their historic win

Instagram/girlswillbegirls_themovie

'Girls Will Be Girls' makes history: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s film wins big at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian film to win at the Independent Spirit Awards. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film bagged the prestigious John Cassavetes Award, which is given to the best feature made on a budget of under $1 million.

The coming-of-age drama follows the story of 16-year-old Mira, played by Preeti Panigrahi, whose turbulent teenage years mirror her mother’s (Kani Kusruti) own unfulfilled experiences. The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, winning multiple awards at international film festivals, including Sundance and MAMI, before premiering on Prime Video in December 2024.

Netflix drops 'Adolescence' teaser

Netflix’s Adolescence brings a gripping real-time crime drama, filmed in a single shot for an immersive experience

Netflix

Netflix drops 'Adolescence' teaser: A tense one-take crime thriller unfolding in real time

Netflix is set to release Adolescence, a gripping four-part crime drama, on March 13. The series takes a daring approach in its storytelling, with each episode filmed in one continuous shot, unfolding events in real-time. Starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), the show promises an intense and immersive experience.

The story follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. His family is thrown into turmoil as they struggle to comprehend the shocking accusation. Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, who must navigate the legal system while grappling with the devastating impact on his family. Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) leads the investigation, while Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty, The Crown), a psychologist, is assigned to Jamie’s case.

Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

SHAHID KAPOOR has come a long way since making his debut as a leading man in the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, taking on a wide range of roles across genres. From comedy and romance to intense, unpredictable characters, he has continued to push boundaries.

global actors took on big roles in Indian films

When global stars meet Indian cinema – a crossover redefining storytelling on the big screen

Getty Images

Before Jerome Flynn, these global actors took on big roles in Indian films

Imagine sitting in a packed theatre, watching your favourite Indian movie unfold—when suddenly, a familiar face from Hollywood or a European blockbuster appears on screen. It’s a surreal moment, right? More like a fusion of worlds you never expected to collide.

Over the years, Indian cinema has welcomed international actors in ways that feel organic, exciting, and sometimes even ground-breaking. They’ve played ruthless villains, kind-hearted allies, and complex characters who stay with us long after the credits roll. With blockbusters like L2: Empuraan on the horizon, the line between Indian and global cinema is blurring faster than ever. The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer has already created a buzz with the announcement of British actor Jerome Flynn, best known for Game of Thrones, joining the cast. His presence signals a grander international vision for Malayalam cinema, and if rumours about Rick Yune’s involvement turn out to be true, we might be in for a truly global spectacle.

Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh dip

Katrina Kaif seeks blessings during her spiritual visit to Maha Kumbh

Instagram/htcity

Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh dip with mother-in-law goes viral: Fans love her spiritual side!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, often seen under the bright lights of the film industry, found herself in a different spotlight, one of faith and tradition during her recent visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, she took a ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, joining millions who travel to this sacred site for spiritual cleansing.

Unlike the usual public appearances, this visit was not about promotion or performance. Clad in a simple pink salwar suit, Katrina Kaif was seen praying, seeking blessings, and immersing herself in an experience that is deeply rooted in India’s cultural fabric. Her presence at the Maha Kumbh wasn't just a celebrity visit; it was a reminder that rituals and faith transcend fame, drawing people from all walks of life into a shared moment of devotion.

