Indian film board censors 'Superman' kiss for being too sensual; internet reacts: ‘Didn’t they write the Kama Sutra?'

Here are 10 TikTok stars who didn’t stop at going viral. Instead, they turned their popularity into serious Hollywood power.



1. Charli D’Amelio (157M followers)

From TikTok to Apple TV+ and Disney+

She went from dancing in her room to being the face of a new generation. Charli’s three-season run on The D’Amelio Show gave her fans a closer look at her life, and it worked. More than 70% of her audience followed her to new projects. Now, she’s leading Apple TV+’s The Studio and producing dance films for Disney+. She’s not just performing; she’s making decisions behind the camera too.





2. Addison Rae (88M followers)

Rom-com queen turned action star

Addison broke into acting with He’s All That, which went #1 in 78 countries on Netflix. She followed it up with a role in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, showing she can go from high-school cute to slasher scream. With a seven-figure, multipicture deal with Netflix and an upcoming movie with Ryan Reynolds (Animal Friends), she’s clearly not here for just a cameo.





3. Bella Poarch (94M followers)

Pop star with an anime vision

Bella’s journey is proof that one viral video can indeed start a new life. Her hit single Build a Btch crossed 500 million streams, but she didn’t stop at music. She voiced a character in DC League of Super-Pets and is now creating her own anime series for Crunchyroll, involved in every creative decision. It’s not just about fame for her; it’s about building a whole world.





4. Bryce Hall (23M followers)

TikTok bad boy to horror movie star

Bryce has always been polarising, and that hasn’t changed in Hollywood. He’s co-starring in Skillhouse, a horror film produced by 50 Cent, but the drama hasn’t stayed on screen. A legal fight over creative control made headlines, and yet, his name keeps getting bigger. Like it or not, people are watching.





5. Hannah Stocking (28M followers)

Comedy queen with horror chops

Hannah made her name on Vine and YouTube before TikTok, and now she’s turning all that into big-screen moments. She joins Bryce in Skillhouse and even voiced a version of herself on The Simpsons. She’s not trying to go viral anymore; she’s building a career that stretches far beyond short clips.





6. Rudy Mancuso (15M followers)

Director, writer, star — all in one

Rudy didn’t wait for someone to give him a role; he made his own. His Amazon Prime film Música is based on his life, and he wrote, directed, and starred in it. His next two films focus on immigrant stories, and he’s changing how stories are made: TikTok polls helped decide the movie ending, which saved 60% of marketing spend. He’s reinventing indie film, with Gen Z in the front row.





7. Dixie D’Amelio (57M followers)

Pop music, animation, and reality TV

Often living in the shadow of her sister, Dixie’s making her own lane. Her song Be Happy made it to the Billboard charts, and she voiced a lead in StarDog and TurboCat. Alongside Charli, she co-led The D’Amelio Show. She might not be loud online, but she’s working, and it clearly shows.





8. Loren Gray (55M followers)

Streaming queen turned rom-com lead

Loren was once TikTok’s most-followed creator. Now, she’s starring in Netflix’s After Ever Happy and has over 1 billion music streams under her belt. Signed to Virgin Records, she’s one of the few to find real success in both music and acting, without ever losing her online edge.





9. Noah Beck (33M followers)

From football to films

Noah was a Division I soccer player before TikTok, and now he’s acting in indie movies like The Influence and appearing in an HBO Max reality series. He’s not chasing roles for fame; he’s choosing ones that let him grow, and it’s showing in the way his audience sticks around.





10. Avani Gregg (41M followers)

Makeup artist to mystery solver

She made her mark with makeup and dance, but Avani’s acting résumé is growing fast. She starred in Bixler High Private Eye on Hulu and voiced a role in Netflix’s Marmaduke. She also won the 2019 Streamy for “Dance Creator of the Year.” She’s quietly becoming a reliable face in teen films, and producers are taking notice.





So, what does this really mean?

This isn’t about influencers "breaking into" Hollywood. It’s about Hollywood breaking open. These creators aren’t guests anymore; they’re building their own tables. Horror films. Rom-coms. Animation. Music. Production deals. They keep it real, know their fans like family, and won’t apologise for taking space.

It’s easy to dismiss viral fame as a trend. But these ten prove otherwise. They didn’t just ride a wave; they built boats. And now they’re steering them straight into Hollywood.