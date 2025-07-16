Indian film board censors 'Superman' kiss for being too sensual; internet reacts: ‘Didn’t they write the Kama Sutra?'

Highlights:
- India’s CBFC trimmed a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane, calling it “too sensual”.
- James Gunn’s Superman has earned approximately £177 million worldwide and around £2.9 million in India during its opening weekend.
- American media and audiences criticised India’s censor board for its conservative edits.
- Indian fans and celebrities also slammed CBFC’s inconsistent standards on romance versus violence.
The Indian film board’s decision to cut a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman, calling it “too sensual,” has sparked backlash both in India and abroad. While the film has soared at the box office, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’s censorship of romantic scenes has been widely criticised by fans and media alike.
CBFC Superman kiss cut for UA rating
To achieve a UA (13+) rating in India, the Indian film board removed two kissing scenes and muted several expletives in Superman. The most discussed was a mid-air kiss between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) that was shortened from 33 seconds to just a few fleeting moments. Officials reportedly found the visuals “overly sensual.”
The edit has left Indian viewers frustrated, with many calling out how the scene now feels abrupt and incomplete. The trimmed moment, a beautifully choreographed sequence set after Superman’s final battle, was intended to be a cinematic highlight.
Superman Lois Lane scene censored draws US media fire
The censorship has not gone unnoticed overseas. US media outlets picked up the story, reporting that the Superman Lois Lane scene was censored for being “too sensual.”
Social media responses were quick and biting. “Didn’t they literally write the Kama Sutra?” one joked. Others mocked the inconsistency: “You’re fine with gore but scared of a kiss?” The sentiment was clear, many viewers found the move out of touch with the realities of a modern global audience.
India censor board criticism echoes online
It wasn’t just international viewers speaking up. Indian celebrities and creators added their voices to the backlash. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary tweeted, “If this is true, this is RIDICULOUS!!! Some ridiculous crap happens every day.” Digital creator Amol Jamwal commented on X, “You can have beheadings in Jaat, crude jokes in Housefull 5, but not a kiss in Superman?”
Some viewers also compared the Indian film board's actions to their leniency with films like Animal, which was allowed to release with explicit violence and suggestive content. One post read, “They chopped a kiss in Superman but let Animal run wild? That’s hypocrisy in action.”
Superman 2025 James Gunn romance edit controversy
This isn’t an isolated incident. Indian certification board has been criticised repeatedly in 2025 for similar censorship decisions. Earlier this year, Thunderbolts was released in India with muted language, and F1 had its middle-finger emoji replaced with a fist. In 2023, the CBFC also added a CGI dress to a nude scene in Oppenheimer, triggering international mockery.
Since the 2021 dissolution of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, filmmakers have had no fast-track way to challenge the CBFC’s decisions. Legal appeals through Indian courts are time-consuming and costly, a major concern for global studios with simultaneous international releases.