American Idol music producer Robin Kaye and husband found shot dead after alleged home intruder confrontation in LA

The long-time TV executive helped clear iconic songs for the show while her husband was a respected LA musician; a 22-year-old neighbour has been arrested.

Facebook/Robin Kaye
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories.
Highlights:

  • American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their LA home on 15 July.
  • Police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who allegedly shot the couple during a burglary.
  • The suspect was identified through surveillance footage and forensic evidence.
  • Kaye worked on American Idol since 2009 and was a respected figure in the music industry.

Veteran American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found shot dead inside their Encino home in Los Angeles on Monday. Police have arrested a 22-year-old local resident, Raymond Boodarian, in connection with the double homicide.

The couple, both aged 70, reportedly walked in on an intruder during a burglary attempt, which escalated into a deadly encounter. Kaye had worked on American Idol for over 15 seasons and was known in the industry for securing music rights and working closely with contestants. Her sudden death has left colleagues and the music community in shock.

  Veteran American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found shot deadFacebook/Robin Kaye


LAPD arrest suspect after welfare check leads to double homicide discovery

Police were alerted after someone requested a welfare check at the couple’s residence around 2:30 p.m. on 15 July. Officers noticed blood near the entrance and entered the property, where they found Kaye and Deluca shot in separate rooms.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Raymond Boodarian, who lives in the same Encino neighbourhood. Surveillance footage reportedly shows him scaling a fence and entering the home through an unsecured door. According to LAPD Lt. Guy Golan, the couple returned home roughly 30 minutes later, leading to a violent confrontation that resulted in their deaths.

  The outside of the Los Angeles home where Kaye and Deluca were found deadThe U.S. Sun


Who was Robin Kaye? Long-time American Idol music executive remembered

Kaye’s music supervision career spanned decades, beginning in Nashville and later expanding into television. She joined American Idol in 2009 and played a key role in securing high-profile tracks for performances, including the rare clearance of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love. She also worked on Lip Sync Battle, Miss Universe, and Hollywood Game Night.

A spokesperson from American Idol released a statement mourning her death:
“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her.”

Former contestants Colton Dixon and Scott MacIntyre also paid tribute, recalling her dedication to helping artists behind the scenes and going “the extra mile.”

  Robin Kaye helped clear iconic songs for the show Youtube Screengrab


Thomas Deluca’s legacy as a musician

Deluca, a singer-songwriter, had written music for artists like Kid Rock and Micky Dolenz. He released multiple albums including Street Rock in 2022. The couple had been married for decades and were active in LA’s creative scene.

Deluca’s career started in the Midwest before moving to Los Angeles, where he and Kaye collaborated musically and professionally. Friends described them as a “quiet powerhouse couple” in the music licensing world.

  Thomas Deluca was a respected LA musicianFacebook/Tom Deluca


Police continue probe into motive and connections

Investigators are still trying to determine if Boodarian had any prior connection to the victims. While early reports suggested a burglary motive, authorities are examining whether the crime was premeditated or opportunistic.

Police confirmed that just days before the murders, a neighbour had reported someone jumping a fence at the property. However, no forced entry was found at the time, and officers left after a preliminary check.

  Police officers seen outside the Encino residence following the double homicideBillboard


Boodarian is currently in custody without bail. Charges have not yet been formally announced. It is unclear whether he has retained legal representation.

double homicidehollywood newsrobin kayeburglaryamerican idol

