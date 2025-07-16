Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding offence in Oxford

Highlights:

Emma Watson received a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

The Harry Potter star already had nine points on her licence from previous violations.

She was fined £1,044 (₹1,10,000 approx.) by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court; Watson did not attend the hearing.

Her Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker was also fined and banned the same day for a separate speeding offence.

Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding offence in Oxford added to her already full slate of penalty points.

The 35-year-old actress-turned-Oxford University student was caught driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Banbury Road on 31 July 2024. The offence pushed her total to 12 points, triggering an automatic driving ban under UK law.

Emma Watson banned from driving after speeding in Oxford while enrolled as university student Getty Images





Speeding violation pushes Watson over the legal limit

Watson already had nine points on her driving licence from previous offences in October and November 2023 and January 2024. The recent infraction, captured by a speed camera, added three more points and resulted in a mandatory six-month suspension.

At a five-minute hearing held on 16 July at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, Watson was fined £1,044 (₹1.10 lakh approx.), broken down into a £660 (₹70,000 approx.) fine for the offence, a £264 (₹28,000 approx.) surcharge, and £120 (₹13,000 approx.) in court costs. She did not attend the hearing, but her lawyer confirmed she pleaded guilty and would pay the amount in full.

Emma Watson loses driving licence while studying at Oxford after hitting 12 penalty points Getty Images





Actress balances academic life with legal issues

Watson, who rose to fame at age 11 in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, has taken a step back from acting in recent years to focus on academics. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in philosophy at the University of Oxford.

While she has stayed largely out of the public spotlight, this isn’t her first run-in with driving issues. In February 2024, her Audi S3 was towed after being parked illegally outside a Stratford-upon-Avon pub.

Emma Watson given driving ban as Oxford student after fourth speeding offence Getty Images





Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker fined the same day

Coincidentally, Watson wasn't the only Harry Potter alum facing driving penalties that day. Zoe Wanamaker, who portrayed Madam Hooch in the film series, was fined and banned at the same court on the same day for a separate speeding violation.

Wanamaker was caught driving at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Berkshire on 7 August 2024. Like Watson, she had already accumulated nine points and received a six-month ban along with a £1,044 (₹1,10,000 approx.) fine.

Zoe Wanamaker pictured at a public event Getty Images





Harry Potter reboot in the works as original stars make headlines

News of Watson’s driving ban comes as a reboot of the Harry Potter series is in development at HBO. The new adaptation features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. The show is expected to span a decade.

The new trio cast as Harry, Hermione and Ron step into a world where childhood and fame rarely mix well Instagram/harrypotter/Getty Images





Watson, who last appeared on screen in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 Little Women, has not announced any return to acting. Instead, she has focused on education and sustainability initiatives, including a gin brand she launched with her brother in 2023.