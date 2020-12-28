Ayushmann Khurrana: The industry has to make superlative cinema to pull people back to the theatres

By: Mohnish Singh







2020 has not been a great year for millions of people across the globe, but National Film Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana made the most of the time he had at hand due to the Coronavirus pandemic and added a couple of exciting projects to his filmography, which will be hitting screens in 2021.

Talking to an Indian daily, the Andhadhun (2018) star said that he is excited to translate these scripts into movies and hopes that his forthcoming projects will manage to bring audiences back to theatres in 2021. Theatres in India are operational at a 50% occupancy cap, but people are not going for movie outings the way they would go before the pandemic.

"It has been a reflective year for me and it has made me focus on my priorities. I have been fortunate enough to read some really cracking material through the year and have managed to handpick some unique films which I cannot wait for audiences to see," said the actor whose choices of scripts have yielded great results at the box-office.







Khurrana, who recently wrapped up Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will soon start shooting for his next Doctor G. The actor feels, "The content landscape has been changed by the pandemic and the industry has to make superlative cinema to pull people back to the theatres. Anything less than that would not do the job. I have tried my best to ensure that my next few releases are superbly fresh in terms of storytelling and I will wait for the reaction of audiences to validate my content choices for 2021."

