Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing actresses in their 20s: ‘You do feel bad because you do feel why’

The actress recently made her comeback to acting with an Amazon Prime Video series called Hush Hush.

Ayesha Jhulka

By: Mohnish Singh

Ayesha Jhulka, who mesmerized audiences in the 90s with her unforgettable performances in such box office hits as Khiladi, Sangram, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to name a few, recently made her comeback to acting with an Amazon Prime Video series called Hush Hush.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about ageism in Bollywood and how her co-stars from the 90s are still romancing women half their age. She said that she does not have any problem with her co-stars romancing young actresses, but an actress’ self-life in showbiz used to be very short back in the time.

“First thing is that all of them still look like they are 20, so credit goes there. If the viewers are not liking you, your films are not working, then how will you exist where my co-stars are today? Their films are becoming hits, they have evolved as actors, and they have worked so hard. I am a witness to so many of them working so hard, and they should get the fruit of that labour,” she said in the interview.

Talking about the self-life of actresses in the 90s, Jhulka said, “Unfortunately in our industry, in those times, the shelf life for women actors was only this much. I don’t know why. I am not the one who made the rules so I can’t have the answer. You do feel bad because you do feel why. But I have no issue with the fact that they are romancing women in their 20s. Again, OTT is the silver lining for us.”

Jhulka’s Hush Hush, which also features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia slams Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with VFX’
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have this notion…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn’s company distances itself from Adipurush, clarifies it didn’t work on film’s VFX
Entertainment
Dismal response to Adipurush teaser burns up Prabhas as he angrily calls director Om Raut…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush for shoddy VFX and cartoonish look,…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak match dance steps at Garba night in Mumbai leaving fans…
Entertainment
‘You can’t buy my love for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu, get lost,’…
Entertainment
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for ‘Tanhaji’
Entertainment
Truly a moment I’ll never forget: Suriya after winning National Award for Best…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand’s photoshoot
Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt heaps praises on Ayan Mukerji after watching Brahmastra: ‘I’ve no hesitation…
Big Interview
Dulquer Salmaan: Speaking the right cinema language
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW