Ashvini Yardi on films getting an OTT release: We have so many producers who are holding on

Ashvini Yardi has produced many films and TV serials. She is currently enjoying the success of her web series Masaba Masaba which is streaming on Netflix.

We all know that nowadays many filmmakers are releasing their films on the OTT platforms because in India the theatres have not yet reopened. Theatre owners and distributors are a bit upset about it that producers are not waiting for the theatres to reopen and releasing their films on the digital platform.

We recently interacted with Ashvini and asked her what she has to say about movies releasing on OTT platforms. To which she said, “There’s a reason that some of the producers have given it (their films) on OTT, it is because of the sheer economics. It’s a business after all, so I feel if we (producers) had a clearer picture, let’s say if the theatres were reopening in two months, I am sure we would love to hold on. But right now, there’s no indication, so it could be two months, it can be next month, it could be six months. However, I think we have so many producers who are holding on, the bigger films, the ones who can bear the interest cost, are staying on.”

“I understand it’s a community and we all are one, distributors, exhibitors, and producers are in tangent to working together. But you also have to see it from a producer point of you, there’s a lot of cost, there’s interest cost piling up, so maybe it doesn’t work at the end to release it theatrically,” she added.