  • Saturday, July 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
Arshad Warsi joins the sets of Asur 2

By: MohnishSingh

The year 2020 saw the premiere of some great digital shows on various streaming media platforms. One such show, which managed to catch viewers’ fancy, was Voot Select’s Asur featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashmi in important roles.

After the runaway success of Season 1, Voot Select has now begun production on Asur 2. Oni Sen is calling the shots and the team is looking at wrapping up the first shooting schedule soon. They are currently shooting in Delhi and will next shoot in Manali and Varanasi.

Actor Arshad Warsi, who returns as Dhananjay Singh, says, “I am overjoyed to start shooting again. As far as my career goes, Asur is one of the best things that has happened to me. It was my digital debut and with season 1 being a huge hit, I am very excited to see how people will respond to our new season. As we start shooting again, the entire team is motivated and is working extremely hard to take season 2 to the next level. When you have a successful first season, there is always a sense of pressure and nervousness. But that is the best kind of pressure, which keeps you motivated to deliver better and bring out the best in all of us.”

Barun Sobti, who reprises his role as Nikhil Nair, is psyched up about Asur 2. “Yes, we are back with a high-octane second season and are working extremely hard, as we know the mammoth importance of following up a hit season with a better one. We understand that the audience is anticipating a great show and the whole team is mentally and physically aligned to the goal. Honestly, I am excited to work on the show but even more excited to see how we fare,” he adds.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

