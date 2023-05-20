Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Armed Forces Day: Who’re the famous military kids of Bollywood?

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on 20th May, 2023.

Photo credit: GettyImages for Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen and Instagram for Pranati Rai Prakash

By: Mohnish Singh

As the nation prepares to celebrate Armed Forces Day on 20th May 2023, it’s worth noting that the Indian military has a unique bond with the film industry. Many actors and actresses in Bollywood come from military families. They’ve gone on to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, winning the hearts of millions with their performances. They say being a military kid is a way of life. With frequent transfers, strict discipline, and a constant sense of uncertainty, it can be challenging for children growing up in military families to find stability. But for these actresses, growing up in uniform has been an enriching experience that has shaped their personalities and helped them become the successful actors they are today. Let’s take a look at such celebs:

Nimrat Kaur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Nimrat Kaur is the daughter of an Indian Army officer. She spent her childhood in different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot, and Ambala. Her father’s posting took her to several remote and beautiful parts of the country, which left a lasting impression on her and inspired her to become an actor. Nimrit made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film, ‘The Lunchbox,’ and has since appeared in several other films and web series.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon who has often opened up about her military upbringing. Her parents, the late Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, both served as physicians in the Indian Army.

Celina Jaitley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina Jaitley, the stunning Bollywood diva, was born to Colonel V.K. Jaitley & Meeta, an Afghan Hindu nurse in the Indian Army. As a child, Celina also aspired to join the army, but destiny had other plans for her. Today, she is known for her gorgeous looks and impressive acting skills, carving a niche for herself in the film industry.

Anushka Sharma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma’s admiration and respect for the Indian Army stem from her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who fought in the historic Kargil War of 1999. The actress often shares some rare and precious pictures of her father from his time in the army. Anushka’s association with the army goes beyond just her father’s service; she also completed her schooling at the prestigious Army School in Bengaluru.

Sushmita Sen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

With immense pride, Sushmita Sen often speaks about her father’s distinguished career in the Indian Air Force. Shubeer Sen was a Wing Commander who served the nation with utmost dedication and retired in 1991. Growing up in an army family, Sushmita had the opportunity to study in several Indian Air Force schools across the country, which left a lasting impression on her.

Pranati Rai Prakash

Pranati Rai Prakash, known for her remarkable performances in the Indian film and web industry, is the daughter of a distinguished Indian Army officer, Colonel, Infantry, Indian Army. As a result of her father’s frequent transfers, she had the opportunity to spend her childhood in various parts of the country, including Dehradun, Port Blair, Srinagar, Bhatinda, Delhi, Trivandrum, Leh, Patna, and MHOW in Indore, Nagaland. Pranati made her acting debut with the film ‘Family of Thakurganj’ and has since appeared in several popular web series and films. Her recent music video with South sensation Vishwak Sen garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics alike.

Neha Dhupia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actress in the Hindi film industry, is the daughter of Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia, a retired officer of the Indian Navy. She spent her formative years studying at Naval Public School and later at Army Public School in Delhi. Her father’s military background has undoubtedly had a profound impact on her life and career choices.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Hijack: Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi’s thriller to release on THIS date
Hollywood News
Charli XCX wins Visionary Award at Ivor Novello Awards
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global unveils a line-up of 111 titles
Entertainment
The Kerala Story to be screened at FTII
Entertainment
Rishi Singh: ‘Music has given me hope that I can achieve something great’
Entertainment
Nikhil Advani: Crossing new creative horizons
Entertainment
Guneet Monga excited ahead of G20 Summit in Kashmir
Hollywood News
Netflix drops trailer for Riz Ahmed starrer Nimona
Entertainment
Sheetal Pandya: I am grateful to do a job that touches so many…
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar shares fan moment with Michael Douglas
Entertainment
Always enjoy playing a man in uniform: Rajniesh Duggal
Hollywood News
Nick Jonas on being called ‘jiju’ in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW