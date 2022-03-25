Website Logo
  Saturday, March 26, 2022
Arjun Kapoor to begin filming The Lady Killer in April

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police (2021), Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped up his much-anticipated film Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. The actor will not be taking any break in between projects as he is now gearing up to commence work on his next The Lady Killer, set to be directed by Ajay Bahl.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs an Indian publication, “Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer which will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading North to shoot this film as the setting too plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point.”

The source goes on to add, “Arjun will be single-mindedly focused on prepping right now. He has wowed everyone with his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021) and he wants to take it up a few notches in The Lady Killer. That’s why he has not taken any break and has started an intense 3-4 hours of prep per day for this film.”

 

Aside from Kapoor, the upcoming film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The duo is set to work together for the first time. If reports are to be believed, The Lady Killer revolves around a small-town boy who falls in love with a “self-destructive beauty”. The film is expected to hit theatres next year in 2023.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns is set to enter cinemas on July 8, 2022. Produced by T-Series Films and Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is a sequel to the 2014 action thriller Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

