Anushka Sharma: I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child

Murtuza Iqbal







A few months ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are all set to turn parents, and the new member of their family will arrive in January next year. Well, after staying with Virat in Dubai during IPL, Anushka came back to India, and she has started working on her brand commercials.

The actress has been spotted shooting for advertisements and recently while talking to Times of India, she opened up about shooting in the pandemic.

Anushka said, “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)





Further talking about when she will be back on the sets post-pregnancy, the actress stated, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. She currently has no films in her kitty. There were reports that she might star in Adipurush, however, the recent reports suggest that the makers have roped in Kriti Sanon to play the female lead.











