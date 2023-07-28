Website Logo
Anurag Thakur to inaugurate 11th Jagran Film Festival

The four-day film gala will be held in the national capital from August 3 to August 6 at Siri Fort Auditorium.

India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the 11th edition of Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, the organisers announced Friday.

The four-day film gala will be held in the national capital from August 3 to August 6 at Siri Fort Auditorium. It will screen over 55 films from all across the globe, spanning diverse genres, languages, and themes, the organisers said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to bring the Jagran Film Festival to the heart of the capital city, Delhi. As we unveil the eleventh edition of the Festival, the curation will unravel a cinematic feast that will ignite your passion and leave you spellbound.

“With an incredible lineup of films and thought-provoking discussions, JFF 2023 promises to be one of our finest yet,” said Basant Rathore, Senior VP – Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

The festival will also feature panel discussions with film personalities, including Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Iranian director Majid Majidi, Adil Hussain and others.

The gala will host titles such as the opening film “The Signature” (Hindi), directed by Gajendra Ahire and starring Kher, in the World Premiere section. Sazzad Khan’s “Kaathgolap” from Bangladesh is also part of the line-up in this segment and will be screened on August 5.

Nathalia Syam’s “Footprints On Water”, an English-language film starring Adil Hussain, and Iranian movie “Yasa,” directed by Mani Mehdipour, will feature under the Asia Premiere segment on August 3.

The film festival, organised in association with Uttar Pradesh government, will also travel to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Dehradun, Hisar, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Raipur, Indore, and Siliguri.

JFF 2023, touted to be the world’s largest travelling film festival, will culminate in Mumbai on October 14.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

