Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome baby boy Oscar Alexander

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have become parents to a baby boy, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple announced the arrival of their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, with a heartfelt post on social media. Their announcement was accompanied by a series of intimate black-and-white photos that captured their first moments as a family of three.
One of the pictures shows Amy cradling her new-born, wrapped in a blanket with his name embroidered on it. Another snapshot captures Ed placing his hand gently over Amy’s as they hold their baby together. In another cute image, Amy kisses Oscar’s tiny forehead. The post was simply captioned, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”
Amy and Ed’s love story began in 2021 when they first met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK. They made their relationship public on Instagram the following year. After a dreamy engagement in London in early 2024, they tied the knot in an elegant ceremony in Italy last August. Their wedding, held in a 16th-century castle on the Amalfi Coast, was nothing short of a fairytale. Guests included close friends and celebrities, with Amy stunning in an Alberta Ferretti gown and Ed looking dapper in an Armani tuxedo.
This is Amy’s second child. She has a five-year-old son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. However, Oscar is her first child with Ed Westwick, best known for his role in the hit TV series ‘Gossip Girl.’
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson celebrate their growing family with the birth of their first child togetherGetty Images
The couple first revealed their pregnancy last November with a stunning photoshoot. Amy, dressed in a flowing white gown, posed alongside Ed, who kept it classic in a white T-shirt and black trousers. The announcement was simple and adorable with the caption reading, “Mum & Dad.”
The couple shares a heart-warming moment with their new-born, announcing his arrival to the worldGetty Images
On the professional front, Amy, who made her debut with the Tamil film ‘Madrasapattinam,’ was last seen in ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Ed, who became a household name with ‘Gossip Girl,’ recently appeared in the British crime thriller ‘DarkGame.’
Fans and friends have flooded the couple’s social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of baby Oscar.