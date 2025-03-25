Oscar-winning filmmaker Hamdan Ballal beaten and detained in West Bank

Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was assaulted by Israeli settlers and later taken into military custody in the occupied West Bank, witnesses say.
The attack took place Monday evening in the village of Susya, where armed settlers targeted Palestinian residents and international activists. According to the Centre for Jewish Nonviolence, Ballal suffered head injuries during the assault. While receiving treatment in an ambulance, Israeli soldiers reportedly pulled him out and arrested him, along with another Palestinian. His current whereabouts remain unknown.
The Israeli military confirmed it had detained three Palestinians and one Israeli after what it described as a violent confrontation involving rock-throwing. However, it denied removing anyone from an ambulance. Activists at the scene reject this claim, accusing soldiers of standing by as settlers attacked homes and vehicles before arresting victims instead of aggressors.
Ballal’s film, No Other Land, won Best Documentary at this year’s Academy Awards for its portrayal of the forced displacement of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, an area Israel has designated for military training. His co-director, Basel Adra, believes the attack is part of an ongoing crackdown. “Since the Oscars, the attacks haven’t stopped,” Adra said. “This feels like punishment.”
Hamdan Ballal’s detention following his Oscar win has sparked international condemnationGetty Images
Violence in the West Bank has escalated sharply since the war in Gaza began. Palestinian health officials report that more than 900 Palestinians have been killed in military raids and settler attacks since October. Meanwhile, Israel continues expanding settlements considered illegal under international law further fuelling unrest.
Ballal’s detention has sparked international concern, with human rights groups warning of increased targeting of Palestinian activists and artists. Israeli authorities have yet to disclose his condition or legal status.