British Asian Trust raises £750k for child welfare at star-studded gala

Actors, politicians and businessmen attended the charity’s annual dinner and reception at the Peninsula London

British Asian Trust raises £750k for child welfare at star-studded gala

British Asian Trust CEO Richard Hawkes, chairman Lord Jitesh Gadhia, health secretary Wes Streeting, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Abhishek Bachchan, Sir Sadiq Khan, and trust executive director Hitan Mehta at the charity’s annual gala last Thursday (13)

By Eastern EyeFeb 21, 2025
KING CHARLES praised the vital role of the British Asian Trust in addressing some of the most pressing challenges across south Asia and described the trust as “a beacon of hope for countless communities”

Actors, politicians and businessmen attended the charity’s annual dinner and reception at the Peninsula London last Thursday (13). More than 300 guests attended and helped to raise £750,000 to support the trust’s work in child protection, education, livelihoods, mental health and conservation.

In a special message read out to the guests, the King said, “The British Asian Trust continues to play a vital role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges across south Asia. The trust’s innovative approach, rooted in collaboration and a deep understanding of the region, is a beacon of hope for countless communities.

“I am deeply heartened by your commitment to creating sustainable change and empowering lives. Your unwavering support and generosity are what make these efforts possible and, for that, I can only send you my heartfelt gratitude.”

The event was hosted by trust ambassador and radio presenter, Nihal Arthanayake. Guests included actors Nitin Ganatra, Abhishek Bachchan, Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch MP, Gurinder Chadha OBE, presenters Sonali Shah, Asad Ahmed, Neev Spencer, Dr Ikram Butt and Kumar Sangakkara.

Sir Sadiq said, “I’m a proud Brit and I’m a proud Londoner at the same time, I’m also someone who is very proud of my Pakistani heritage and Asian identity, and so I’m grateful to have this opportunity to come back again to this annual dinner and show my support for your incredible efforts.”

The trust, established in 2007 by then Prince Charles and a group of British Asian business leaders, has helped improve the lives of over 13 million people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Trust CEO, Richard Hawkes, said: “The money raised will keep children safe and in school, it will provide young people with skills and training to help them secure employment, and it will fund groundbreaking mental health and conservation work.”

The annual gala featured performances by Bollywood star Kanika Kapoor and magician, Magic Singh.

child welfareking charles charitysouth asiabritish asian trust

Oldham council seeks national inquiry into child abuse cases

Councillors unanimously voted for the inquiry at an extraordinary meeting, which was called by Oldham’s Conservative Group last Wednesday (12)

Oldham council seeks national inquiry into child abuse cases

Charlotte Hall and George Lythgoe

OLDHAM COUNCIL will demand a statutory public inquiry into ‘the scourge of child sexual exploitation both historic and current’, following an extraordinary meeting of the authority.

A judge-backed review would grant stronger powers to demand evidence from government institutions, unlike the ‘Telford-style’ local inquiry currently planned for the borough.

NHS delivers 2 million extra appointments, cuts waiting lists

A man walks past NHS signage in Preston, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

NHS delivers 2 million extra appointments, cuts waiting lists

THE NHS has delivered over two million extra appointments, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, endoscopy, and diagnostic tests, meeting a government pledge seven months early.

Figures from NHS England show that between July and November last year, nearly 2.2 million more elective care appointments were provided compared to the same period the previous year.

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Polls show most Britons back assisted dying, with supporters calling for the law to reflect public opinion.

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Eastern Eye

THE proposed new assisted dying law for terminally ill people will be amended to remove the requirement that a high court judge sign off on each case, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said on Tuesday (11).

Opponents of assisted dying said the change would weaken the safeguards around protecting vulnerable people from being coerced or pressured into taking their own lives.

Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

A poster of the show

Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

Eastern Eye

BRITAIN’S newest reality TV show has been slammed as “insensitive”, “voyeuristic” and even “nauseating” for recreating with six Britons the often fatal journeys made by thousands of refugees to the UK.

Titled Go Back to Where You Came From, the part-documentary, part-reality TV show by Channel 4 follows the group of six, who hold strong views both for and against immigration.

Bollywood meets British Rail in a celebration of 200 years of trains and 30 years of DDLJ

A still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring the film’s iconic train station

Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood meets British Rail in a celebration of 200 years of trains and 30 years of DDLJ

In a one-of-a-kind cultural crossover, Britain’s railway system is teaming up with Bollywood powerhouse Yash Raj Films to mark two massive milestones—the 200th anniversary of modern rail travel and 30 years of the legendary film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The partnership taps into the timeless romance of train journeys and the global love for DDLJ.

Trains, Love, and DDLJ

