British Asian Trust raises £750k for child welfare at star-studded gala

KING CHARLES praised the vital role of the British Asian Trust in addressing some of the most pressing challenges across south Asia and described the trust as “a beacon of hope for countless communities”
Actors, politicians and businessmen attended the charity’s annual dinner and reception at the Peninsula London last Thursday (13). More than 300 guests attended and helped to raise £750,000 to support the trust’s work in child protection, education, livelihoods, mental health and conservation.
In a special message read out to the guests, the King said, “The British Asian Trust continues to play a vital role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges across south Asia. The trust’s innovative approach, rooted in collaboration and a deep understanding of the region, is a beacon of hope for countless communities.
“I am deeply heartened by your commitment to creating sustainable change and empowering lives. Your unwavering support and generosity are what make these efforts possible and, for that, I can only send you my heartfelt gratitude.”
The event was hosted by trust ambassador and radio presenter, Nihal Arthanayake. Guests included actors Nitin Ganatra, Abhishek Bachchan, Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch MP, Gurinder Chadha OBE, presenters Sonali Shah, Asad Ahmed, Neev Spencer, Dr Ikram Butt and Kumar Sangakkara.
Sir Sadiq said, “I’m a proud Brit and I’m a proud Londoner at the same time, I’m also someone who is very proud of my Pakistani heritage and Asian identity, and so I’m grateful to have this opportunity to come back again to this annual dinner and show my support for your incredible efforts.”
The trust, established in 2007 by then Prince Charles and a group of British Asian business leaders, has helped improve the lives of over 13 million people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Trust CEO, Richard Hawkes, said: “The money raised will keep children safe and in school, it will provide young people with skills and training to help them secure employment, and it will fund groundbreaking mental health and conservation work.”
The annual gala featured performances by Bollywood star Kanika Kapoor and magician, Magic Singh.