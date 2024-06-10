  • Monday, June 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to have cameo in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’

The film is expected to release around the festival of Janmashtami this year.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a cameo in the upcoming Gujarati film “Fakt Purusho Maate”, the makers said.

Bachchan previously appeared in the first film of the franchise titled “Fakt Mahilao Maate” (2022), in which he served as the narrator.

According to a press release, the 81-year-old star will essay the role of God in “Fakt Purosho Maate”.

Produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, the film is written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. It stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala.

Pandit said everyone on the set was awestruck by Bachchan’s persona and professionalism.

“We shot with Mr. Bachchan on June 6 and everyone on the set was awestruck by his energy, dedication, legendary professionalism and his larger-than-life presence.

“He was a very special part of ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ as well and to be honest, it is hard for me to imagine a project without him. Anyone who has worked with him once, wants to work with him again and again,” Pandit said in a statement.

“Mr Bachchan plays a very interesting role in this sequel to ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and is in a way central to the way the story unfolds. His enduring stardom is a phenomenon that cannot be put in words and this film will once again show why he continues to be a legend,” added Shah.

“Fakt Purusho Maate” is a family drama that focuses on gender equality and conflicts between two generations.

The film is expected to release around the festival of Janmashtami this year.

Related Stories

NEWS
India doesn’t support ‘Cannes kind’ of cinema: Anurag Kashyap
NEWS
Nadiya Hussain to return to BBC with new cooking show
NEWS
Indira Varma joins Tom Hiddleston in ‘The Night Manager 2’
NEWS
Ramoji Rao no more; Rajamouli demands Bharat Ratna for media mogul
Entertainment
Marvellous rise of Malavika Mohanan
Entertainment
Aastha Gill: Special Buzz of performing live
FEATURES
Singer Chirag Rao celebrates Bollywood classics with a new UK tour
Entertainment
Sheherazaad: Cultural roots connection
INTERVIEWS
Interview: Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma talk about their new film ‘Munjya’
NEWS
Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan: Bollywood actors who were slapped in public
NEWS
Charli XCX’s new album ‘Brat’ earns critical acclaim
NEWS
Pei Pa Koa becomes talk of the town after Zayn Malik calls it…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amitabh Bachchan to have cameo in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Purusho…
India doesn’t support ‘Cannes kind’ of cinema: Anurag Kashyap
Zara Aleena’s killer accused of prison attacks
Tories unveil plan to tighten sickness benefit rules
Oxford University to return 500-year-old sculpture to India
Modi’s coalition partners in new government

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×