  • Saturday, January 27, 2024
Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

The 15-episode series will land on the streaming platform just ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 8, 2024.

A still from One Day

By: Mohnish Singh

The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to be an instant bestseller in 2009, is set for a small screen adaptation at Netflix, after being adapted as a film in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in lead roles.

It follows the complicated love affair of the lead pair through the lens of the same day every year from 1988.

The synopsis reads: “Dex and Emma face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.”

British actress Ambika Mod, who is best known for her role as Shruti Acharya in the BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, leads the cast as Emma, an idealist and English student from a humble background, who is intelligent, witty, and has ambitions to become a published author when she meets Dex, played by The White Lotus star Leo Woodall.

One Day will also star Joely Richardson and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, as we witness snapshots of Emma and Dexter’s relationship over the decades and share in their hopes, dreams, squabbles, missed opportunities, and tragedies.

One Day is bankrolled under Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, and Focus Features.

The 15-episode series will land on the streaming platform just ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 8, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

