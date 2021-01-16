Amazon Prime Video acquires gangster drama Mumbai Saga? - EasternEye
Amazon Prime Video acquires gangster drama Mumbai Saga?


Star cast of Mumbai Saga (Image source: Sanjay Gupta/Instagram)
By: Mohnish Singh



Topline by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, Mumbai Saga has been grabbing headlines even before it started rolling in 2019. Helmed by successful filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who boasts of several hit films on his resume, Mumbai Saga is being touted as a big-ticket gangster drama, featuring a series of jaw-dropping action sequences between Abraham and Hashmi who play a gangster and a no-nonsense cop respectively.

Apart from Abraham and Hashmi, Mumbai Saga also features Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, and Gulshan Grover on its ensemble cast. Since the movie has so many talented actors on board with Sanjay Gupta calling the shots, it has piqued audiences’ curiosity.

According to fresh reports, the makers of Mumbai Saga have sold the much-awaited film to the leading streaming media giant Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price of 650 million. Yes, you read that absolutely right! The gangster-drama will now have a direct-to-digital release.



Mumbai Saga has been produced by T-Series Films in association with Gupta’s White Feather Films. With the digital rights and the music rights being sold, T-Series Films has reportedly recovered the losses and made a decent profit with the deal they struck with Amazon Prime Video.

After inking the deal, the makers are now gearing up to release the trailer of the film. From what we hear the trailer is apparently ready and the makers will soon make an official announcement about the same.

Along with Mumbai Saga, three other Bollywood films have also opted for a direct-to-digital release, forgoing theatrical release. These include Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait, and Parineeti Chopra’s Saina. An official announcement confirming the same is highly awaited though.



