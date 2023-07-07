Alia shares video with ‘Heart of Stone’ co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Heart of Stone will drop on Netflix on August 11.

Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a video with her Heart of Stone co-actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She shared a reel with her fans on Instagram where Alia and Gal are making a heart and Jamie broke the heart with his fingers. In the end, all three of them shared a smile.

Along with the post, she wrote, “A lot of heart and @jamiedornan with a stone #HeartOfStone.”

The moment seemingly snapped at the Heart of Stone promotions at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Alia wore a green outfit in the video.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles besides Alia Bhatt.

The trailer was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission follows the numbers and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

