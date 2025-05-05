Pro-Palestine protests disrupt filming of Gal Gadot's new film, 'The Runner', in London

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
May 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Filming for The Runner, a new thriller starring Gal Gadot, was disrupted last Thursday in London by pro-Palestine protesters, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Gadot was reportedly escorted from the set after demonstrators waving Palestinian flags shouted slogans including “Stop bombing Palestine.” The incident prompted a police response, although it remains unclear whether any arrests were made.

The film is being directed by Kevin Macdonald, known for his work on The Last King of Scotland and One Day in September. The Runner follows the story of a lawyer, played by Gadot, whose son is kidnapped. Her character is forced to complete a series of tasks across London, responding to the demands of a mysterious caller in an effort to save her child.

Gadot’s co-star in the film is actor Damian Lewis, recognised for his role in the television series Homeland. The pair were photographed on set the previous week. Gadot was seen in character, dressed in a blue running jacket and black leggings, with red trainers and a running bag. The scene depicted her character jogging after dropping her child at school, where she encounters Lewis’s character.

Lewis, 54, was seen on set with a moustache and slicked-back hair. His character appeared in a scene walking past the school in a suspicious manner.

The protest comes amid continued tensions relating to the conflict in Gaza. Gadot, an Israeli actress, has previously expressed support for Israel, which has made her a target for criticism from pro-Palestinian groups.

In addition to The Runner, Gadot is set to star in another upcoming film titled Ruin, a post-Second World War thriller. As reported by Deadline, the film is set in Germany and follows a Holocaust survivor, played by Gadot, who teams up with a remorseful former Nazi officer, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts. Together, they seek revenge on members of an SS death squad.

Ruin will be directed by Niki Caro, whose previous works include The Zookeeper’s Wife, Whale Rider, and The Mother.

Gadot is best known internationally for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC film franchise. More recently, she played the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming Snow White adaptation.

