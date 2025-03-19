Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony obstructed by Pro-Palestinian protests

Protesters clash at the Hollywood event honouring Israeli actor Gal Gadot, with tensions rising over her stance on the Gaza conflict

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is both a symbol of her success and a lightning rod for political debate

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, known globally for her roles in Wonder Woman and the Fast & Furious franchise, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What was supposed to be a celebratory occasion turned tense as both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters clashed outside the venue. The event, which recognised Gadot's contributions to the film industry, became a focal point for political dissent amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Protests break out at the ceremony

The ceremony was overshadowed by dozens of protesters who gathered near the event just before its conclusion. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried signs with slogans such as "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians," "No Other Land Won Oscar," and "Viva Viva Palestina." Their messages underscored solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict and opposition to Gadot, who is seen as a symbol of Israeli nationalism by some protestors.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the event just before its conclusionGetty Images

Despite efforts to maintain order, the atmosphere around Hollywood Boulevard became heated. The event was partially shielded by tents, but that did not deter demonstrators from making their presence felt. The protesters chanted slogans including "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation" and "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crime." The slogans expressed strong anti-occupation sentiments, critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and US financial support for the Israeli government.

Clashes between protesters

The situation escalated when a pro-Palestinian protester stole an Israeli flag and attempted to flee, prompting police intervention. Tensions were high as both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups voiced their opinions, turning what was meant to be a tribute to Gadot into a scene of political conflict. Protesters from both sides engaged in verbal exchanges, though physical violence was largely avoided due to the swift response from law enforcement.

One pro-Palestinian protester, speaking to the media, expressed strong disapproval of Gadot being honoured at the ceremony. "There’s no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli," he said, criticising the actor for failing to use her platform to address the conflict in Gaza. He accused Gadot of "keeping her head in the sand" by not taking a more vocal stance on the humanitarian crisis.

Gal Gadot’s response and gratitude

Amidst the protests, Gal Gadot remained focused on the honour being bestowed upon her. Speaking at the ceremony, she expressed deep gratitude for her journey and the recognition she was receiving. "I’m just a girl from a town in Israel," Gadot said, reflecting on her career. "This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible."

Gal GadotGadot warmly referred to her colleagues as familyGetty Images

Gadot also took time to acknowledge those who played pivotal roles in her rise to stardom. She gave a special shout-out to filmmaker Patty Jenkins, with whom she worked on the Wonder Woman films, and actor Vin Diesel, who helped launch her career by casting her in the Fast & Furious series. "You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the Fast and Furious family, talk about starting big," Gadot said of Diesel. "It was my first movie ever, and your faith in me completely changed the course of my life." Gadot warmly referred to her colleagues as family, underlining the importance of the relationships she has built over the years.

A career in full bloom

Despite the controversy, Gal Gadot’s career continues to flourish. She is set to appear as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, a highly anticipated release that has been generating buzz in the lead-up to its premiere. Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 21. Gadot’s portrayal of the iconic villain is expected to offer a fresh take on the character, marking a departure from her previous heroic roles.

Gal GadotGal Gadot’s career continues to flourishGetty Images

As she looks ahead to this major release, the protests surrounding her Walk of Fame ceremony serve as a reminder of the challenges that come with being a public figure, especially one as prominent as Gadot. While the actor has long been vocal about her support for Israel, the ongoing Gaza conflict has thrust her even further into the political spotlight. Critics continue to call for her to take a more active stance on the humanitarian issues at play, while her supporters maintain that her success in Hollywood is worthy of recognition, regardless of her political views.

A symbol of division and success

Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is both a symbol of her success and a lightning rod for political debate. As protests continue to break out around global issues, Gadot’s ceremony is a stark reminder that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, political tensions are never far from the surface. For some, Gadot is an emblem of national pride and achievement; for others, her success is inseparable from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In the face of these opposing views, Gadot’s words at the ceremony offer a message of perseverance and hope: "With hard work and passion... anything is possible." Whether celebrated or contested, Gal Gadot’s journey from a small town in Israel to the heights of Hollywood is undeniably remarkable. It continues to captivate audiences while sparking debate.

ceremony overshadowedhollywood actorhollywood walk of famehumanitarian crisisproisraeli protesterspropalestinian protestersprotests break outremarkable journeysnow white remakewonder womangal gadot

Related News

Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace
UK

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

Hans Zimmer
Entertainment

Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

india-bangladesh-reuters
News

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

More For You

Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap vs. Netflix India – The Sacred Games director criticizes Netflix India for lacking vision and prioritizing numbers over meaningful content.

Getty Images

Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix India for stifling creativity, calls them "dishonest and morally bankrupt"

Anurag Kashyap has never been one to hold back, and this time, his frustration is aimed squarely at Netflix India. The filmmaker, who helped launch the platform's first Indian original series, Sacred Games, took to Instagram to vent about the hypocrisy of Netflix's content policies.

Kashyap was full of praise for Adolescence, a British crime drama that has been receiving critical acclaim. He called it a masterclass in filmmaking and performance, admitting he felt both admiration and envy. According to him, such bold storytelling would never be approved for production in India by Netflix.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she and Timothée Chalamet had ‘a lot of sex’ in 'Marty Supreme'

Instagram/ fotogramas_es

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she and Timothée Chalamet had ‘a lot of sex’ in 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the big screen after years away, and she’s making headlines for more than just her comeback. In her latest film, "Marty Supreme," the actress shares the screen with Timothée Chalamet in a sports comedy that promises plenty of drama and a lot of intimacy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Paltrow revealed that the film features a significant number of sex scenes between her and Chalamet. The two actors play characters caught in a complicated relationship, with Paltrow’s role being that of a woman married to a member of the so-called "Ping-Pong mafia." Her character's life takes a turn when she meets Chalamet’s, leading to a passionate yet a transactional dynamic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Happy Gilmore 2

Fans of the original will be thrilled to see the return of key characters

Youtube/ Netflix

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer drops, release date and star-studded cast confirmed

Adam Sandler is swinging back into action as Netflix gears up to release the highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The film, a follow-up to the 1996 cult favourite, is set to debut on the streaming service this summer. With a star-studded cast, a blend of nostalgic humour, and a dash of modern flair, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be a fresh and exciting chapter in Sandler’s comedy legacy.

The release date was officially confirmed in a new trailer, teasing the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new characters. In true Happy Gilmore style, the trailer opens with a humorous dig at his own iconic character, as Happy reacts in horror to a bust of his head placed alongside real-life golf legends like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. "What is that?" Gilmore quips in his signature blunt style. "What's with the beaver teeth?"

Keep ReadingShow less
March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

From crime lords to chaotic siblings, these March 2025 shows are taking over screens

Instagram

March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

Let’s be real—March is that weird in-between month where you’re still pretending to stick to your New Year’s resolutions while secretly plotting your next binge-watching marathon. One day, you're determined to become your best self; the next, you’re three episodes deep into a series you swore you’d “just check out for five minutes.”

Whether you need thrills, laughs, or pure escapism, we’ve got the perfect show for youiStock

Keep ReadingShow less
L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan makes history as the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX

Instagram/empuraanmovie

L2: Empuraan becomes first Malayalam film to release in IMAX, breaks North American records

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is making history. Yes, we mean that! The film is officially the first-ever Malayalam movie to release in IMAX, a truly ground-breaking moment for the industry. As the countdown to its March 27 premiere begins, the film has already shattered records in North America, setting the stage for a monumental global release.

IMAX release: A game-changer for Malayalam cinema

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc