Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gal Gadot reveals life-threatening health scare during pregnancy: 'I'm very happy to be alive'

Gadot has shown that it’s possible to emerge from even the darkest moments with a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot’s story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering compassion

Getty images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who captured the world’s heart as Wonder Woman, is no stranger to embodying strength and resilience. But beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Gadot’s life has been marked by personal challenges and triumphs that have shaped her into the inspiring figure she is today. From her time serving in the Israeli Defense Forces to balancing motherhood with a booming career, Gadot’s story is one of perseverance, gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to her values.

From soldier to superhero

Long before she donned the iconic Wonder Woman armor, Gadot’s journey began in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. At 18, she was crowned Miss Israel, but her path took a turn when she served two years in the Israeli Defense Forces as a combat fitness instructor. This experience, she has often said, instilled in her a sense of discipline and resilience that would later define her career.

“The army wasn’t just about physical strength; it was about mental toughness,” Gadot shared in a 2020 interview. “It taught me how to push through challenges and never give up, no matter how difficult things get.”

After her military service, Gadot pursued a career in law but soon found herself drawn to acting. Her breakthrough came in 2009 when she was cast as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, it was her portrayal of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended Universe that catapulted her to global stardom. The role resonated deeply with audiences, not just because of Gadot’s physical prowess but because of the compassion and strength she brought to the character.

Balancing stardom and motherhood

While Gadot’s career has been on a meteoric rise, her most cherished role remains that of a mother. She and her husband, real estate developer Jaron Varsano, are parents to three daughters: Alma (born in 2011), Maya (born in 2017), and Daniella (born in 2021). Gadot has often spoken about the challenges of balancing her demanding career with motherhood, describing it as a “beautiful juggling act.”

“Being a mother is my greatest joy, but it’s also my biggest responsibility,” Gadot said in a 2022 interview. “I want my girls to grow up knowing that they can achieve anything they set their minds to, but also that family always comes first.”

Gadot’s commitment to her family is evident in the way she prioritizes her time. Despite her busy schedule, she makes it a point to be present for her children, whether it’s attending school events or simply spending quality time at home. “It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being there,” she said. “Those little moments—reading a bedtime story, cooking together, or just laughing—those are the things that matter most.”

A voice for women’s empowerment

Gal Gadot donned the iconic Wonder Woman armorGetty images

Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman has made her a symbol of female empowerment, but her advocacy extends far beyond the screen. She has been a vocal supporter of gender equality, using her platform to raise awareness about issues affecting women worldwide. In 2020, she produced and starred in Wonder Woman 1984, a film that celebrated the strength and resilience of women.

“Wonder Woman is more than just a character to me,” Gadot explained. “She represents the power of compassion, courage, and the belief that we can make the world a better place. I feel a responsibility to carry that message forward in my own life.”

Gadot has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting organizations that provide aid to women and children in crisis. “I’ve been fortunate to have so many opportunities in my life, and I believe it’s important to use that privilege to help others,” she said.

Overcoming challenges with grace

Despite her success, Gadot’s journey has not been without its challenges. In a candid Instagram post, she opened up about the difficulties of navigating the pressures of fame and the constant scrutiny that comes with it. “There are days when it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders,” she wrote. “But I’ve learned to lean on the people I love and to remind myself of what truly matters.”

Gadot’s legacy serves as a reminder that we all have the power to be heroes in our own livesInstagram/ gal_gadot

Gadot’s ability to remain grounded and authentic in the face of adversity is a testament to her strength of character. She credits her family and close friends for keeping her grounded. “At the end of the day, it’s not about the accolades or the fame,” she said. “It’s about the love and connections we share with the people around us.”

A legacy of strength and compassion

Gal Gadot’s story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering compassion. From her humble beginnings in Israel to becoming a global icon, she has proven that true strength lies not in physical power but in the ability to rise above challenges with grace and humility.

As she continues to inspire millions around the world, Gadot’s legacy serves as a reminder that we all have the power to be heroes in our own lives. Whether it’s through acts of kindness, standing up for what we believe in, or simply being there for the people we love, we can all make a difference.

In the words of Wonder Woman herself, “It’s not about what you deserve; it’s about what you believe. And I believe in love.”

gal gadotgender equalityisraeli actressmental toughnessmotherhoodovercoming challengesrosh haayinwonder womanpregnancy

Related News

air-pollution-delhi

Indian cities among world’s most polluted: report

Donald Trump
Business

India denies pledge to lower tariffs following Trump’s statement

most polluted cities
UK

Only 7 countries meet WHO air quality guidelines, UK falls short

London-ULEZ-iStock
News

London ULEZ expansion cuts pollution, increases compliance

More For You

Deepika Padukone’s vintage Louis Vuitton look

Deepika Padukone stuns in a vintage Louis Vuitton ensemble at Paris Fashion Week, posing effortlessly against the iconic Paris skyline

Instagram/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone’s vintage Louis Vuitton look at Paris Fashion Week has the internet buzzing!

Deepika Padukone turned heads once again, this time at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton show in true showstopper style. Dressed in a vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton ensemble, she posed against the Paris skyline with the Eiffel Tower in the background, making it hard for fans to decide what was more breath-taking.

Deepika, who holds the title of Louis Vuitton’s first Indian global ambassador, wore an oversized white coat paired with a dramatic matching hat. She finished the look with black gloves, sleek black heels, a scarf tied at the back, and a bold swipe of red lipstick. The whole vibe screamed timeless elegance, with a nod to vintage Parisian glamour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guns N’ Roses announce Mumbai concert after 12 long years: Concert date, tickets, and full dates inside

Guns N’ Roses to rock Mumbai live in 2025—Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan reunite for their epic India comeback after 12 years

Wikipedia Images

Guns N’ Roses announce Mumbai concert after 12 long years: Concert date, tickets, and full dates inside

After more than a decade, iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses is heading back to India. They’ll perform live at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, 2025. This will be their first show in the country since 2012, and fans have been waiting a long time for this.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert go on sale starting March 19. There’s an early pre-sale window for select cardholders on March 17, so if you’re keen, mark those dates. Given the buzz, tickets are expected to sell fast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the tennis match

Instagram/ timotheechalamet_fangirl

Kylie Jenner kisses Timothée Chalamet at tennis match, netizens accuse her of 'forcing it'

In the world of celebrities, every public appearance and gesture is scrutinised under the microscope of social media.
The latest to face the ire of netizens is reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who was spotted sharing a kiss with actor Timothée Chalamet during a tennis match. The moment, captured by onlookers and shared widely online, has sparked criticism, with many claiming Jenner appeared to be 'forcing it.
The incident occurred at a high-profile tennis event, where Jenner and Chalamet were seen sitting courtside, enjoying the match. The two, rumoured to be dating for some time, seemed in good spirits, laughing and chatting throughout the game. However, a brief kiss between the pair became the focal point of attention. Videos and photos of the moment quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting the interaction.
Many netizens took to platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to express their opinions, with a significant number suggesting the kiss seemed awkward or staged. One user wrote, 'Why does it look like Kylie was forcing it? That was so uncomfortable to watch.' Another commented, 'Timothée looked like he didn’t even see it coming. This feels so performative.' Memes and jokes about the incident flooded the internet, with some comparing the moment to cringe-worthy scenes from films or TV shows.
The backlash highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face in their personal and public lives. For Jenner, who has built a billion-dollar empire through her cosmetics brand and social media presence, this is not the first time she has been at the centre of online criticism. From her parenting choices to her fashion statements, Jenner’s every move is analysed and debated by fans and critics alike.


Keep ReadingShow less
K Pop Star Wheesung, 43, found dead; police suspect drug overdose

Fans leave heartfelt tributes for late K-pop singer Wheesung as the music world mourns his sudden passing.

Instagram/whee_sungz

K Pop Star Wheesung, 43, found dead; police suspect drug overdose

South Korean singer-songwriter Wheesung, 43, was found dead at his home in northern Seoul on March 10. His mother, who lives in the same apartment complex, reportedly found him unresponsive and called for emergency help. Responders arrived at 6:29 p.m. KST, but he was already in cardiac arrest. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of death. While no foul play is suspected, the possibility of a drug overdose is being considered. Wheesung had previously faced legal issues over substance abuse. In 2021, he was given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly using propofol, an anaesthetic often misused as a recreational drug.

Keep ReadingShow less
Did Govinda really turn down James Cameron’s 'Avatar' and £1.7 million offer?

Govinda reveals why he declined James Cameron’s Avatar, despite being offered the lead role and a massive £1.7 million paycheque

Getty Images

Did Govinda really turn down James Cameron’s 'Avatar' and £1.7 million offer?

In a recent interview with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, Bollywood star Govinda revealed that he was once offered a role in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar. According to Govinda, the Hollywood director offered him a whopping £1.7 M (Rs 18 crore) for the lead role, which eventually went to Sam Worthington. The actor also claimed that he was the one who suggested the film’s title to Cameron.

Govinda shared that the opportunity arose after a chance meeting with a Sikh businessman in the US. “I had given him a business idea that worked well for him. Years later, he introduced me to James Cameron,” he recalled. The two discussed the project over dinner, where Govinda proposed the title Avatar. However, he turned down the role after learning that the character was physically disabled. “James told me the hero was handicapped. I said, ‘I’m not doing this film,’” Govinda explained. He also expressed concerns about the physical demands of the role, including body paint which he felt would take a toll on his health.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc