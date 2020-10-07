Ali Fazal to headline Hollywood adaptation of Codename Johnny Walker

Bollywood star Ali Fazal, who has been creating ripples in Hollywood for quite some time now, has announced his next international project. The actor has been signed on to front the cast of the upcoming Hollywood film Codename: Johnny Walker.







The war drama is the silver screen adaptation of New York Times’ bestseller by the same name and is co-written by American Sniper co-writer Jim Delfice. The project has been on the writing-table since September 2015, according to reports.

Confirming his casting in the high-profile project, Ali Fazal told an international publication, “People (in the West) are now more open to writing parts that can have actors cast from across the canvas.”

Mentioning British writer, rapper, and actor Riz Ahmed, he added, “This is very hard to do because you have to get geography out of your head. Naturally, not all movies can do that – an Indian film about a farmer in the hinterland cannot cast Tom Cruise.”







Fazal, who has previously starred in the 2017 British biographical comedy-drama Victoria & Abdul alongside acting great Judi Dench, is presently awaiting the release of his yet another hugely anticipated international film Death On The Nile. The actor shares the screen space with the likes of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand amongst others in the mystery thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh.

But before Death On The Nile and Codename: Johnny Walker arrives in cinemas, Fazal will be seen in the second season of his highly popular web show Mirzapur. Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbada, and Shweta Tripathi on the ensemble cast, Mirzapur 2 is slated to premiere on 23rd October on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.












