Akshay Kumar’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi preponed?

After a reshuffle in release dates of such much-awaited Bollywood movies as Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana, the news is coming in that superstar Akshay Kumar’s hugely anticipated cop-drama Sooryavanshi has also gone for a change in its theatrical release.

Sooryavanshi, helmed by hit machine Rohit Shetty, was set to arrive in cinemas on 27th March 2020. But if a source close to the movie is to be believed, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer will now hit theatres on March 25, two days before its officially announced release date.

“The makers of Sooryavanshi are releasing the film on March 25. It is a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Most parts of the country obviously won’t celebrate this festival and yet, the makers feel that the movie can get an earth-shattering opening. The content is very massy and they are confident that audiences are looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar in a Rohit Shetty style flick. Hence, they felt it is just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also want to accumulate as much earnings as possible before another juggernaut, ’83, releases on April 10,” the source explains.

The source goes on to add, “Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the producers of Angrezi Medium, have been apprised of the plans of Sooryavanshi’s change of release date and from what we have heard, they are fine with the decision. They are happy that the Irrfan Khan-starrer will get a clear 12-day window and they also hope that the film will get moviegoers in cinemas after Sooryavanshi’s release as well.”

An official announcement confirming the development is highly awaited.