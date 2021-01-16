Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom moves off to June 2021?

By: Mohnish Singh







Akshay Kumar was one of the first Bollywood stars to resume work as soon as the Indian government eased off the Coronavirus-induced restrictions after months of lockdown and allowed several industries to restart operations. Taking all the necessary precautions, he kick-started his next film Bell Bottom in London and completed the entire shoot in just 35 days.

After wrapping up the film in September 2020, the makers announced that Bell Bottom will release in cinemas on 2nd April 2021. However, the latest update suggests that the team has now decided to shift the release date from the month of April to June 2021.

An entertainment portal reports that the decision has been taken because Akshay Kumar’s other film Sooryavanshi is expected to enter theatres in March. The makers wanted to ensure enough gap between the release of both the films and hence, Bell Bottom will now arrive in May instead of April.







“The makers have decided to now delay the film by two months and bring it in June. The primary reason for the delay has got to do with the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15. It would be stupid to bring two Akshay Kumar films in a span of 30 days on the big screen, particularly in between this pandemic,” a source close to the development informs the portal.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to hit the marquee on March 24, 2020. However, the pandemic struck and derailed the entire box-office calendar for all the film producing industries across the globe.

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari for Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, is a nail-biting spy thriller. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.







