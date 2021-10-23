Akshay Kumar starts shooting for OMG 2, unveils the first look posters

Akshay Kumar

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar wraps up the shooting of one film and quickly begins the shooting of his next. Recently, he wrapped up a schedule of Ram Setu, and now, he has started shooting for OMG 2.

On Saturday (23), he took to Twitter to share the first look posters of the film. The actor tweeted, “‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ Folded hands Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai.”

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Kumar also shared a video from the sets of the film in which he is seen walking with Tripathi.

He tweeted, “ब्रह्मांड का प्रारम्भ जहां ब्रह्मांड का प्रस्थान जहां आदि और अनंत काल के स्वामी , भगवान महाकाल के आशीर्वाद लेने तपस्वियों की नगरी उज्जैन पहुंचे मैं और मेरे मित्र @TripathiiPankaj #OMG2 (Where the universe began, where the universe departs, me and my friend reached Ujjain, the city of ascetics to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the lord of the beginning and eternity).”

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 release OMG: Oh My God. The film starred Paresh Rawal in the lead role, and Kumar played a supporting role in it. He portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in the movie.