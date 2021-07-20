Akshay Kumar returns to reprise his role in Oh My God 2; allots 15 days to wrap up his portion

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to reprise his role of God in the sequel to his much-loved film Oh My God (2012). Joining him on the cast are talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam who have been roped in to portray lead roles.

While Oh My God had filmmaker Umesh Shukla calling the shots, Oh My God 2 will be directed by Amit Rai. The team is looking at beginning production by the end of August. The shoot will begin with leads Tripathi and Gautam initially followed by Kumar. The superstar has reportedly allotted 15 days from his busy schedule to wrap up his portion in the film. He will join the sets in the month of September.

“The makers are looking to start Oh My God 2 from the end of August. The journey will start with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam for the first few days, whereas Akshay Kumar, who plays the God in this film, will join the shoot a month later. He has approximately 15 days of work in this film and is eager to play the God again,” divulges a source close to the development.

“Akshay usually takes 30 to 35 days to complete a mid-budget film. However, given the template of the Oh My God franchise, he will complete his portions in a span of 15 to 20 days,” the source adds.

Before joining the sets of Oh My God 2, Kumar will land in the UK to begin the first shooting schedule of his untitled action thriller with director Ranjit Tewari, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment.

The actor is currently busy wrapping up Colour Yellow Productions’ Raksha Bandhan, directed by Anand L Rai. In October, he will start filming the next schedule of Ram Setu in Sri Lanka.

