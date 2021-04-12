Akshay Kumar is back from the hospital; Twinkle Khanna posts ‘good to have him back around’

Trending Now

By Murtuza Iqbal

On 4th April 2021, Akshay Kumar had posted on Instagram that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. Akshay was in home quarantine, but later, the actor was admitted to the hospital.

But today, Akshay has returned home and his wife Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell.”

Akshay was shooting for his movie Ram Setu when he was tested positive for Covid-19. Apart from Akshay, a few crew members of the movie were also tested positive. However, the female leads, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha were tested negative.

While informing his fans about testing positive, Akshay had posted a note, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

 

Talking about Akshay’s movies, the actor has films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan lined-up. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on 30th April 2021, but has been postponed due to the lockdown like restrictions in India.











