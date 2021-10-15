Website Logo
  Friday, October 15, 2021
Akshay Kumar announces his next; set to play Major General Ian Cardozo in Aanand L Rai’s Gorkha

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, announced a new film on Friday. The National Award-winning actor will play Major General Ian Cardozo in Colour Yellow Productions’ Gorkha, produced by Aanand L Rai.

For the uninitiated, Cardozo was the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles) who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has been roped in to direct the upcoming film. “Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. Gorkha, on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo, is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan,” Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Rai, who has worked with Kumar on his forthcoming directorial ventures Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, said he was honoured to bring the story of the war hero on screen. “We are honoured to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay sir again for the third time,” he said in a statement.

Producer Himanshu Sharma added: “We hope to honour Major General Ian Cardozo in this film which will inspire many. Looking forward to this really special journey.”

Cardozo, the recipient of the Sena Medal (he was India’s first) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, said that his story reflects the values and spirit of every Indian Army officer. “I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand & Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army,” he said.

Gorkha will be presented by Kumar and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films.

