Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film in London

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s next film. The shooting of the untitled film was going on in London, and on Saturday (9), the team wrapped up the shoot.

Kumar took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He posted, “Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love,smiles and fun! @vashubhagnani @Rakulpreet @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @sargun_mehta @aseem_arora.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is said to be the remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. While there have been reports that the film has been titled Cinderella, the makers have not yet announced the title officially. Even in his tweet about the film wrap, Kumar has used #Production41 and not the title of the movie.

The movie will be Kumar and Tewari’s second film together. Tewari had earlier directed Kumar in BellBottom which had released in August this year. The movie was also shot in London.

Well, apart from the Ratsasan remake, Kumar will be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Oh My God 2.

Sooryavanshi will release in theatres on Diwali this year, and other movies are slated to release next year. A few days ago, Kumar had stated that Atrangi Re might get a direct-to-digital release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.