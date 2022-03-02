Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS-1 set to theatrically release on Sept 30, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo credit: Universal Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the much-anticipated magnum-opus PS-1 is set to enter theatres on September 30, 2022. PS-1 is the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the high-profile period drama boasts of an impressive star cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in principal roles.

The technical crew includes Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman for music, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Eka Lakhani for costumes, Thotta Tharani for production design, Jeyamohan for dialogues, Vikram Gaikwad for makeup, and master Brinda for choreography.

Along with announcing the theatrical release date, the makers also shared an exciting first look of this mega-budgeted film.

PS-1 is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. It is an adventure story set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film had gone on floors in December 2019, but the shoot had to be put on hold for nine months in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do not forget to watch the film on big screens on September 30th, 2022.

