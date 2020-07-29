Trending Now

Aishwarya ‘forever indebted’ to fans for praying for family’s recovery from COVID-19


Bachchan Family (instagram)
Bachchan Family (instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday thanked her fans for their prayers following the actor and her family’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday. Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh, who were admitted to the hospital on July 11 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, are yet to be discharged.

“Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab and me.

“Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted. God bless you, all my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all and all yours. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless, love you,” Aishwarya wrote in a post on Instagram.

On Monday, Abhishek, 44, revealed that he and his father were still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital.

“My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever,” Abhishek had tweeted.

My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

Aishwarya 'forever indebted' to fans for praying for family's recovery from COVID-19

Indian nurse stabbed to death in US

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Priti Patel calls for crackdown on racist abuse in football

Blasphemy suspect gunned down in Pakistan court