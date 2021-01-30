Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu film Mahasamudram to arrive in cinemas on August 19 - EasternEye
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu film Mahasamudram to arrive in cinemas on August 19


Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



The makers of Mahasamudram on Saturday announced that the much-awaited Telugu film will release in theatres on August 19. The action-drama film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Sharwanand in principal characters and has been directed by Ajay Bhupati.

Announcing the release date on Twitter, producer Anil Sunkara wrote, “Everyone used to ask me why we could not produce a love story all these years. Now we are here to present to you the immense and immeasurable love actioner that we will be proud of forever. MAHASAMUDRAM will be hitting the shores on August 19th, 2021 (sic).”

Actor Siddharth, who is a popular name in Tamil cinema, is making his return to Tollywood after a long gap of eight years. Welcoming him on board, Bhupathi had earlier tweeted, “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu.”



Siddharth was last seen in a Telugu film titled Jabardasth, which hit the marquee in 2013. Confirming his return to Telugu cinema with Mahasamudram, the actor had earlier tweeted, “Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I am coming back, and I am doing so with a great team and cast of co-actors.”

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari is waiting for the premiere of her next Bollywood film The Girl On The Train. The much-awaited film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in important roles, starts streaming on 26th February on Netflix.

Hydari, who was most recently seen in the Malayalam-language romantic drama film Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020), also stars in the upcoming Tamil rom-com Hey Sinamika. The film also has Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.



Her film Mahasamudram has been produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banner of AK Entertainment.










