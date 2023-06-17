‘Adipurush’ opens big with £14 million at global box office

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of £50 million.

A still from upcoming Bollywood film Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Adipurush“, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has earned £14 million at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

In a press note, production banner T-Series said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded the “highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level”.

“A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office… This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office,” the statement read.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

According to the makers, Adipurush joins Hrithik Roshan’s War; Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in claiming the “coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages”.

The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The advance booking numbers of Adipurush, released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do business of over £8 million on its first day.

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of £50 million.