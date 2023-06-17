Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Adipurush’ opens big with £14 million at global box office

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of £50 million.

A still from upcoming Bollywood film Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Adipurush“, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has earned £14 million at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

In a press note, production banner T-Series said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded the “highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level”.

“A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office… This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office,” the statement read.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

According to the makers, Adipurush joins Hrithik Roshan’s War; Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in claiming the “coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages”.

The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The advance booking numbers of Adipurush, released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do business of over £8 million on its first day.

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of £50 million.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case
Entertainment
Decoding Ektaa R Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina
Entertainment
Taj director believes Mughals were ‘not invaders’ who came to plunder India
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ opens amid much fanfare, lukewarm reviews
Entertainment
Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her marriage plans
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur wraps up ‘Section 84’ with Big B
Entertainment
Check out these fun facts about characters of ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
‘Khalnayak’ turns 30; Sanjay Dutt thanks Subhash Ghai for casting him
Entertainment
Alia jets off to Brazil for Tudum 2023
Entertainment
Theatre owners, trade experts predict bumper opening for ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ records good advance booking for opening day
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW