  • Saturday, January 08, 2022
Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui receives rousing response on Netflix

By: Mohnish Singh

After taking the domestic box office by storm, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s latest directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) is now streaming on Netflix.

Within a day of its release on the streaming giant, netizens have flooded the internet with appreciation posts for handling a delicate subject with utmost panache. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles.

Abhishek Kapoor, who won the critics over with his entertainment-packed drama with a hard-hitting subject at its core, has now taken down the internet as the mass audience goes gaga over the film. Urging the revolutionary filmmaker to make more of such movies, a user wrote, “What a refreshing and progressive approach to cinema. Wish we get to witness more such tales. @ayushmannk hats off to your choices. @Vaaniofficial you’re just lovely. @Abhishekapoor please make more such films.”

While saluting Abhishek Kapoor, another user wrote, “A salute to @Abhishekapoor for having the nuts to even think of pulling off such a subject in a mainstream.”

Many proclaimed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as the best film of 2021 and hailed the maker for handling the sensitive subject with grace. While a user said, “A sensitive topic handled so brilliantly. This is how stories are told,” another wrote, “Such a sensitive topic dealt so well …Even I have been knowing, reading and listening about it! But actually, could see and understand the real emotions through this movie! Top-notch!”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, hit the big screens on December 10, 2021, and became a massive hit among the audience and critics. Looking at the initial trends on the streaming platform, the drama is set to break several viewership records, it seems.

