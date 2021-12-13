Website Logo
  • Monday, December 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest films to date

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana is ecstatic as his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been receiving positive response ever since its release on December 10. The National Film Award-winning actor is known for taking up roles which many actors shy away from attempting. From playing a sperm-doner to a young man with erectile dysfunction, Khurrana has always tried to do something different.

In his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, he plays a bodybuilder who falls in love with a trans-woman, played beautifully by Vaani Kapoor.

“Ever since my debut in Vicky Donor (2012), I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such film in my filmography and I am tremendously proud of it,” says Khurrana.

He goes on to add, “I’m lucky to have found a creative partner in Abhishek Kapoor (director of CKA) who too believed that there was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come.”

Khurrana calls Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui one of his riskiest films to date. “I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don’t think people expect anything safe from me. So, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I am hardwired like that as a human being.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest land to save the environment
Entertainment
Tara Sutaria thanks fans for the success of Tadap
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed: I never expected I’d be able to have a career
HEADLINE STORY
From flower hawker to film auteur: India’s new cinematic sensation
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta headed to Netflix
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join Vicky Kaushal on the cast of Sam Bahadur
Entertainment
“I never imagined someone could tell a love story in this way:” Akshay…
Entertainment
Vijay Varma wraps up filming his next untitled streaming show
Entertainment
Dhanush expresses excitement to be working with Hollywood’s Russo Brothers on The Gray…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha: The story is deeply satisfying on many…
Entertainment
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on his 99th birthday
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ayushmann Khurrana: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest…
Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest land to save the…
Tara Sutaria thanks fans for the success of Tadap
Riz Ahmed: I never expected I’d be able to have…
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
UK police chiefs to admit forces are institutionally racist
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE