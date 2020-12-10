Aamir Khan & Vicky Kaushal in consideration for biopic on Vashishtha Narayan Singh?

By: Mohnish Singh







Biopics can never go out of vogue in Bollywood. We see almost a dozen such projects hitting the big screen every year. While some succeed in arresting audiences’ attention, other fails to create any impact and go completely unnoticed.

After the success of Super 30 (2020), Bollywood is gearing up to produce yet another biopic on a mathematician. Yes, well-known mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh’s life is set to be put on celluloid and it seems the makers have even begun the casting process. Rumours are doing the rounds that Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal are in consideration to bag the plum role.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar was thought to be playing the lead role in the biopic, but things seem to have changed over the past few months. “Farhan and Ritesh are thinking of casting either Aamir Khan or Vicky Kaushal for the role,” a source informs an Indian publication.







The source goes on to add, “Nowadays, both Aamir and Vicky are considered ideal candidates for a lot of biopics because of their research and attention to detail. Aamir has done the Mahavir Singh Phogat biopic Dangal (2016) and Mangal Pandey (2005) many years ago. He will be doing Mogul as well, though he missed Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Vicky, who did Sanju (2018) and will be seen in the Udham Singh as well as Sam Manekshaw biopics will be the next option if Aamir Khan’s dates do not work.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is presently busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of Hollywood biggie Forrest Gump (1994) and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, recently started shooting for an untitled comedy film. It stars newcomer Manushi Chhillar as the female lead.







