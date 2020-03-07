Aamir Khan to announce a new film on his birthday?

On 14th March, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be celebrating his 55th birthday, and speculations are running rampant that Mr. Perfectionist may announce a new project to mark the occasion.

As we all remember that Khan announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, on his 54th birthday last year. Continuing the trend, the superstar may announce a new film on his 55th birthday as well. It is thought that the new project could be the Hindi remake of superhit Tamil film, Vikram Vedha (2017), originally starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:30pm PST

A well-placed industry source reveals to a publication, “Announcements on birthdays trend a lot and instantly get a lot of traction and are awaited. Saif is expected to play the role of Vikram in the film while Aamir is slotted to take on the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in the film of Vedha. It was only during these meetings on Vikram Vedha that Vijay got a chance to essay an important character in Laal Singh Chaddha as well. Aamir’s announcement is now awaited with bated breath. The only thing is will he be back in Mumbai and interact with the press on that day.”

If not the official remake of Vikram Vedha, Khan could go on to announce his ambitious project Mahabharata. Let’s wait and watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The two actors are reuniting after a massive gap of eight years. Their last outing was supernatural thriller, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump (1994). Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.