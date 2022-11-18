Website Logo
  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘A privilege directing this powerhouse,’ says Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor

Reportedly, the upcoming film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer.

Photo credit: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta has shared his experience of working with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in his upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Hansal shared the post which he captioned, “She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik… This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan.”

In both of the monochrome pictures, Hansal could be seen in conversation with the ‘Tashan’ actor and the crew members.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Kareena also took to her Instagram account and wrote, “A director’s actor…always
Easy, sharp, instinctive, and cool…been an absolute pleasure…@hansalmehta This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon…”

The ‘Tashan’ actor began the shooting of the film in October this year in London.
Reportedly, the film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film.”

Ektaa added, “It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!”

Talking about other work, she has also wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘We give too much credit to actors, they do nothing by the way’: Priyanka Chopra…
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working with more than 80 real-life transgender women in his next Haddi:…
Entertainment
File No 323: Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap’s next lands into legal trouble as producers…
Entertainment
India is a ‘homophobic’ country: Ayushmann Khurrana on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui failing to do well…
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush likely to go the Henry Cavill-Justice League way to digitally remove Saif…
Entertainment
‘Uunchai is the story of friendship, adventure and reaching one’s own heights in the course…
Entertainment
Decided to take break, want to be with family: Aamir Khan
Entertainment
‘Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean I’m any less of an Indian,’ says…
Entertainment
It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s 4th wedding anniversary, die-hard fans pour wishes
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor makes George Clooney dance to his Jugjugg Jeeyo song
Entertainment
‘New parents in B-town’ Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome first child
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW